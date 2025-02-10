Ajeenkya D Y Patil University (ADYPU DRIF) and AAI sign MOU To Advance Aviation Education

PNN

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 10: In a historic collaboration, Ajeenkya D Y Patil University Defence Research and Innovation Foundation (ADYPU DRIF), Pune, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Airports Authority of India (AAI), Ministry of Civil Aviation, Government of India. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Ajeenkya DY Patil University (ADYPU) and the Airports Authority of India (AAI) represents a pivotal advancement in aviation education, aligning academic rigor with industry expertise. Dr. Nishakant Ojha, an internationally renowned expert in emerging technologies and strategic affairs, has played a key role in shaping this collaboration. This initiative is set to bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical application, ensuring that students gain unparalleled industry exposure and are well-prepared for the dynamic demands of the aviation sector. The partnership is a forward-thinking approach, fostering an ecosystem of innovation, skill development, and employment opportunities while reinforcing India's commitment to global aviation excellence.

Dr Ajeenkya D Y Patil, Chairman of Ajeenkya DY Patil University Defense Research and Innovation Foundation, remarked, "As a visionary leader in the field of education and innovation, I see education as the driving force that shapes industries, transforms economies, and nurtures leaders of tomorrow. Infrastructure expansion has been pivotal in sustaining this momentum. The government has successfully added 75 new airports in the last decade, bringing the total to 149 as of 2024, with ambitious plans to increase this number to 220 within the next five to seven years. This rapid progress underscores India's commitment to making aviation a driver of economic and technological advancement. This collaboration with AAI is not just about internshipsit is about inspiring a new generation to dream bigger, to engage with real-world challenges, and to redefine the future of civil aviation. Our vision is to create a learning ecosystem where students don't just learn about the worldthey actively contribute to its evolution."

"This collaboration between ADYPU and AAI is a testament to the power of synergy between academia and industry. As a nation, our focus must be on developing a future-ready workforce equipped with both technical expertise and strategic acumen. By integrating hands-on learning with academic knowledge, we are nurturing a generation of aviation professionals who will drive India's progress in global aviation. This MoU sets the foundation for an enriched educational ecosystem, reinforcing our commitment to excellence, innovation, and national development in the civil aviation sector."

Dr Nishakant Ojha, a globally recognized authority in Aerospace Security and Strategic Affairs, has played a pivotal role in advising the government on high-value projects. His expertise in emerging technologies, national security, and aviation strategy has been instrumental in shaping India's strategic advancements and driving innovation in these critical domains, added, "India's aviation sector is experiencing an unprecedented transformation, marked by remarkable growth in passenger traffic, strategic fleet expansion, and large-scale infrastructure development. In 2024 alone, domestic air travel exceeded 122.5 million passengers, reflecting a 7% year-on-year rise and surpassing pre-pandemic levels. International travel has also surged, with over 64.5 million passengers flying across global routes, demonstrating an 11.4% growth. To meet this demand, Indian airlines are making historic investments, with Air India placing an additional order for 100 Airbus aircraft, while Indian carriers are expected to invest $150 billion in acquiring 1,700 new aircraft by 2030. With Boeing projecting the addition of 2,800 commercial jets in South Asia over the next two decades, India is fast emerging as a global aviation powerhouse.

"In this context, the MoU between ADYPU and AAI represents a transformational step in aviation education, bridging academic excellence with real-world industry exposure. This partnership aims to create a future-ready workforce by integrating hands-on learning with cutting-edge advancements in aviation. Such initiatives will empower students with the skills and expertise required to lead India's aviation revolution. By fostering innovation and employment opportunities, we are not just shaping careers but also strengthening India's position as a leader in global aviation. This is a landmark moment in our journey towards a self-reliant, future-ready aviation ecosystem.

Speaking on this momentous occasion, Girish Kumar, General Manager (R) - Training, AAI, stated, "This initiative reflects AAI's vision to strengthen industry-academia linkages and equip students with practical knowledge in aviation. We are delighted to partner with ADYPU, a leader in education and innovation."

This landmark agreement advances civil aviation education, setting a precedent for industry-academia partnerships in India. Under Dr Ajeenkya D Y Patil's visionary leadership, the D Y Patil Group, founded by Padmashree Dr D Y Patil in 1983, has grown into one of India's largest educational networks with over 200 institutes and five universities. Beyond education, the group drives innovation in healthcare, sports, agriculture, and research, embodying a future-focused vision

