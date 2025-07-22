Ajeenkya D Y Patil University's MBA Program Earns Prestigious NBA Accreditation

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 22: Ajeenkya D Y Patil University (ADYPU) is proud to announce that its flagship Master of Business Administration (MBA) program has been accredited by the National Board of Accreditation (NBA) for a period of three academic years - 2025-26, 2026-27, and 2027-28 valid up to June 30, 2028.

This recognition comes following an expert evaluation visit conducted by the NBA team between May 23 and 25, 2025, and is a significant milestone in the university's ongoing pursuit of academic excellence and institutional credibility.

The accreditation brings to the fore the educational quality, academic infrastructure, teaching-learning processes, and overall program outcomes of ADYPU. It affirms the efforts of the leadership and faculty in ongoing curriculum improvement standards and equipping students with the capability and responsibility to be effective business leaders.

Dr. Ajeenkya D Y Patil, President of Ajeenkya D Y Patil University, expressed pride in the achievement, stating, "This accreditation is a testament to our dedication toward delivering high-quality management education. It strengthens our resolve to develop future-ready professionals who combine business acumen with purpose, innovation, and ethical values."

Situated in Pune's dynamic DY Patil Knowledge City, ADYPU offers a wide array of innovative undergraduate and postgraduate programs spanning engineering, design, management, media, architecture, filmmaking, and law. The university continues to foster an environment that encourages creativity, interdisciplinary learning, and global perspectives.

With this recognition from the NBA, Ajeenkya D Y Patil University reinforces its commitment to providing world-class education that meets both national benchmarks and global expectations.

