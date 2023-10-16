Ajmera Realty Delivers 1,000+ Homes in 24 Hours Across Mumbai & Bengaluru

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 16: Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd (BSE: 513349) (NSE: AJMERA) has added a new feather to its legacy of achievements by delivering over 1,000 homes within 24 hours. These homes were delivered across three projects situated in two prominent cities, Mumbai and Bengaluru. Maximum home deliveries were in Mumbai, including Ajmera Greenfinity in Wadala and Ajmera Sikova in Ghatkopar, followed by Ajmera Nucleus in Bengaluru.

ARIIL established a profound emotional connection with its esteemed customers by hosting an exclusive event simultaneously at multiple sites, symbolizing the enduring trust shared between ARIIL and its customers. This significant gathering not only exemplified ARIIL's long-standing commitment to fostering meaningful relationships but also showcased the company's dedication to setting a benchmark for itself.

Commenting on this milestone, Dhaval Ajmera, Director at Ajmera Realty & Infra Ltd., said, "The emotional significance of homeownership is a lifelong memory and delivering over 1,000 houses in a single day serves as a meaningful homage, especially at the beginning of the festive season. What brings us immense joy is our ability to deliver these homes well ahead of our RERA committed timelines, owing to the receipt of the occupancy certificate. This not only reflects our unwavering commitment to upholding our customers' trust but also underscores the operational excellence, efficiency, and dedication of the entire Ajmera team. This event symbolizes the trust we have created for our brand, and it's our endeavor to continue doing so for our customers."

ARIIL's legacy spans over five decades, having delivered homes to over 45,000 families in the past. It eloquently portrays the brand's journey from its modest origins to its current standing as a prominent player in the real estate sector. The brand has consistently played a pivotal role as Pincode Creators & Township Developers, crafting iconic projects that have left a lasting mark on the landscapes of Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, and Gujarat. ARIIL has unwaveringly fortified its presence, most notably through the recent acquisition of three projects - two in Mumbai and one in Bengaluru. Furthermore, the brand's commitment to enduring customer trust is exemplified by its involvement in the redevelopment of Yogi Nagar in Borivali, a project originally constructed by ARIIL, thereby highlighting its long-term customer relationships.

ARIIL, as a brand, highly values the enduring relationships it has cultivated with its valued customers throughout the years. It consistently reinforces these connections by transcending mere business transactions, creating memorable experiential moments. This move to deliver 1000+ homes by the company was a stellar testament of ARIIL's commitment to deliver quality living with customer-centricity at core.

In 1968, the company was conceived with a vision and nurtured with quality workmanship and integrity. Today with 55 years of rich legacy, 46+Thousand Happy Families. Ajmera group has expanded from Gujarat to Mumbai to Pune to Bengaluru, and beyond Indian borders to Bahrain and the United Kingdom. Ajmera Group is committed to building exceptional homes that not only deliver value for money, but also stands the test of time. Ajmera Group takes immense pride in their customer service, which reflects the values that their founders have bestowed.

