Ajmera Trends Emerges Victorious as India's Premier Ethnic Wear Franchise Chain at the Prestigious Global Excellence Awards 2024

SMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 23: In the vibrant tapestry of India's fashion landscape, Ajmera Trends has woven itself a distinguished niche, blending traditional elegance with contemporary flair. This reputation for excellence was reaffirmed on the glittering night of May 12th, 2024, as Ajmera Trends was honored with the coveted title of India's Best Ethnic Wear Franchise Chain at the esteemed Global Excellence Awards (GEA) 2024. Hosted by Brand Empower Pvt Ltd, the event served as a glittering celebration of excellence across diverse industries, held in the heart of Mumbai. The event's grandeur was further amplified by the presence of illustrious personalities, with Shilpa Shetty Kundra gracing the occasion as the Chief Guest, adding an extra layer of glamour and prestige to the evening.

Ajmera Trends' triumph at the GEA 2024 was a culmination of years of dedication, innovation, and unwavering commitment to quality. Under the visionary leadership of Mr. Ajay Ajmera, the Founder & CEO of Ajmera Fashion, the brand has not only stayed abreast of evolving fashion trends but has also set benchmarks for excellence in the ethnic wear segment. As Ajmera took to the stage to accept the award, the audience erupted in applause, acknowledging the brand's stellar contributions to the fashion industry. In his acceptance speech, Ajmera expressed gratitude for the recognition, stating, "This award is a testament to the collective efforts of our team at Ajmera Trends. We are deeply honored to be recognized as India's Best Ethnic Wear Franchise Chain and remain steadfast in our commitment to delivering unparalleled experiences to our customers."

The first edition of GEA 2018 was held on 7th October 2018 with Raveena Tandon, the second edition with Mrs Madhuri Dixit Nene, the third edition with Anupam Kher and the fourth edition with Madhuri Dixit Nene as the chief guest, Brand Empower has always celebrated the best in the industry. The show was hosted by the charismatic Mr. Rithvik Dhanjani. The Global Excellence Awards 2024 not only celebrated the achievements of Ajmera Trends but also paid tribute to luminaries across various industries who have left an indelible mark on their respective fields. Karan Singh Grover was honored as the Powerpacked Performer of the Year for his riveting portrayal in "Fighter," while Sunny Hinduja's stellar performance in "Yodha" earned him the title of Best Actor in Negative Role. - Anushka Sen was recognized as the Most Promising Talent Of The Year (Female), showcasing her range and talent across diverse roles.

Brand Empower Pvt Ltd, the force behind the Global Excellence Awards, is pleased to introduce its esteemed partners for the event. These include Webpulse Solution Pvt. Ltd. as the Digital Marketing Partner, Radio City as the Radio Partner, Webpulse Foundation as the CSR Partner, GetManufacturers.com as the B2B Partner, LocalDukaan.com as the eCommerce Partner, and NaturalTherapyIndia.com as the Wellness Partner. From a pool of over 30,000 nominations, Brand Empower carefully selected the top 120 winners spanning various sectors such as Manufacturing, Services, Healthcare, Education, Real Estate, Tour & Travel, Beauty & Wellness, and Spirituality. The event also honors exceptional artists from Bollywood, Television, OTT platforms, YouTube, and Influencers.

Brand Empower Pvt Ltd, the active drive behind the Global Excellence Awards, is renowned for its commitment to recognizing and celebrating excellence across various industries. Brand Empower, a leading Market Research company, popular for the initiative of India's Most Prestigious Global Excellence Awards 2024 to honour & recognise Entrepreneurs, Professionals, Artists, Companies, Organisations & Institutions for their outstanding work, creativity, innovation & quality. By organizing events like the GEA, Brand Empower provides a platform for industry leaders to showcase their achievements, foster collaboration, and inspire future generations. Through partnerships like the one with Webpulse Solution Pvt Ltd, founded in 2011 by Rahul Ranjan Singh, a leading figure in web development, digital marketing, and branding, Brand Empower continues to lead the way in industry recognition and empowerment.

