Ajooni Biotech Limited announce contract agreement with National Dairy Development Board

New Delhi (India), April 15: Ajooni Biotech Limited is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with the esteemed National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) Dairy Services. Through this partnership with NDDB, Ajooni Biotech Limited anticipates fresh orders to the tune of approximately Rs. 2 crore per month for cattle feed and an additional Rs. 2 crore per month for feed supplements. Consequently, the total revenue is expected to witness a monthly increase of Rs. 4 crore with a profit margin ranging between 10% to 15%.

Highlights:-

Ajooni Biotech Limited anticipates fresh orders to the tune of approximately Rs. 2 crore per month for cattle feed and an additional Rs. 2 crore per month for feed supplements

Consequently, the total revenue is expected to witness a monthly increase of Rs. 4 crore with a profit margin ranging between 10% to 15%.

With this collaboration, company will supply high-quality cattle feed and feed supplements to support NDDB’s efforts in enhancing the productivity of milk producer companies and promoting sustainable livelihoods among dairy farmers.

NDDB Dairy Services, a pivotal entity in India’s dairy industry, with 170 million unions operating across 285 districts and encompassing approximately 96,000 villages, they play a crucial role in the livelihoods of over 10.7 million farmers and labourers who are integral members of its network. This partnership underscores company's commitment to contributing to the growth and welfare of India’s dairy sector by leveraging their expertise in providing superior cattle feed and supplements.

About Ajooni Biotech Limited

Ajooni Biotech Limited is a PURE VEG. animal health care solutions company. It stands as a trailblazer, innovator, and frontrunner in the realm of animal feed production, prioritizing excellence in quality, safety, and production innovation, along with a commitment to delivering exceptional customer service. With a comprehensive feed range, Ajooni has emerged as a significant player in the animal feed and aquaculture sectors. Opting for Ajooni signifies partnering with a responsive, attentive ally boasting extensive experience and a nuanced understanding of the intricate dynamics within the livestock market. Ajooni’s primary objective revolves around optimizing productivity, meeting animals’ nutritional requirements comprehensively, and attaining an optimal dietary balance. Ajooni aims to be a steadfast ally to farmers, with our team of experts offering their wealth of knowledge and years of experience to devise tailored diet programs and provide optimal recommendations for the sustained growth and advancement of livestock.

Ajooni Biotech Ltd. is driven to combine innovation and compassion to create value-driven products for all stakeholders.. Its focus is to leverage capabilities, to develop cost effective solutions to improve animal productivity and income of farmers. Godrej Agrovet is the only nearest competitor in the listed space for Ajooni Biotech Limited which gives it an edge for exponential growth in its products offerings

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor