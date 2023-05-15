AKG Shutterings introduces 'Walkway' - a game changer for workers' safety in construction projects

New Delhi [India], May 15 (ANI/PNN): AKG Shutterings Pvt Ltd, a leading provider of shuttering and scaffolding material on rental basis for construction projects, has introduced a new product called "Walkway" that prioritizes workers safety. The company, which has a reputation for quality and reliability, has long been concerned about workers safety and has taken measures to prevent fatal accidents. Under the leadership of Director Tarun Gupta, the company has developed Walkway as a safer alternative to traditional MS Chaalis that workers were using previously to stand upon while completing finishing jobs like painting, fixing glasses and other civil works. These traditional methods have led to several accidents resulting in deaths and serious injuries.

The Walkway product is made of a tough alloy and comes with a locking mechanism with horizontal ledgers that reduces the chances of accidents by up to 90 per cent. With the introduction of Walkway, AKG Shutterings Pvt Ltd has once again demonstrated its commitment to safety and innovation in the equipments used in construction industry. The product has already gained attention and appreciation from workers, contractors and reputed companies for its improved safety features. This new product is expected to become an industry standard and set a new benchmark for workers safety in construction projects across India.

This story is provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor