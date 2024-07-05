New Delhi (India), July 5: In an exuberant display of sportsmanship and national pride, Ali Akbar Sultan Ahmed has extended his heartfelt congratulations to Roger Binny, the President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), following India’s triumphant win at the Cricket World Cup. This remarkable achievement has resonated deeply with cricket enthusiasts across the nation.

Ali Akbar Sultan Ahmed, Film and Music Producer, lauded the leadership of Roger Binny, whose strategic vision and dedication have played a pivotal role in guiding the Indian team to victory. “This World Cup win is a testament to the hard work, determination, and unity of the entire Indian cricket team,” Ali remarked. Further “Roger Binny’s exemplary leadership has undoubtedly been a cornerstone of this success.”

Ali Akbar also took the opportunity to celebrate the collective efforts of Mr. Rahul Dravid, the Indian Coach, and Captain Rohit Sharma. Their exemplary performance on the global stage has brought immense joy and pride to the country. “Each player has showcased extraordinary skill and resilience, making this victory a proud moment for every Indian,” he added further. This recognition underscores the dedication and hard work of the entire team, reflecting the spirit of unity and excellence that has defined their journey.

The victory not only highlights the talent within the Indian cricket team but also underscores the effective governance and support from the BCCI, helmed by Roger Binny. This win will undoubtedly inspire future generations of cricketers and strengthen India’s position in the world of cricket.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CfQzcFsDnUX/?igsh=cnRxZmppdWsxeTZo

