Alice Blue Posts Significant Growth for half year ended June 2022

Records 18 % overall growth in customer trading

August 27: The first half of the Calendar year recorded positive growth at Alice Blue. The company has recorded 18% overall growth across all trading instruments. The company has been at the forefront of enabling customer convenience in trading and Investment through its upgraded trading apps and solutions.

Some of the significant verticals that we witnessed positive growth include Intraday, which has grown 31 percent during the first six months of 2022 compared to the same period last year. Similarly, trading and investments in Gold, Derivatives and Equity have seen 21percent, 13 percent and 9 percent, respectively.

Mr. Sidhavelayutham M., the Founder and CEO of Alice Blue, said, “Steadily, the company has been witnessing increased trading activity not only from new investors, including women traders. This can be attributed to higher disposable incomes and the aspirations to invest in the capital markets. Our tech-enabled platforms have made it easy for the younger generations to access the markets directly from their mobile phones.”

At Alice Blue, Technology has enabled customers to take a more convenient and simplified approach to trade. The company’s easy-to-learn tutorials and guides have encouraged trading activity through its platforms resulting in positive numbers and revenue growth during the first half of this year.

Alice Blue offers tech-based learning systems such as Trade School and ANT IQ. These platforms offer educational courses and webinars on trading & Investment by India’s top stock market investors and educators. For beginners, ANT-IQ educates customers through insightful articles and blogs on how to get started in the Stock Market. These learning tools, along with new product offerings, have been strong motivators for new customer acquisitions.

Alice Blue also offers a sophisticated marketplace for trading products called Trade Store, which is the first of its kind and helps customers with, Automating the Trades with Zero Coding Knowledge, trading and Investment tips, and Investment in Mutual Funds at Zero Brokerage Fees. Additionally, for ease of investing, the company offers customers a chance to invest in IPOs through easy UPI transactions.

In addition to the online services offered, Alice blue services are also available across 20 major cities through 12,000 associates to assist with the physical presence and any requirements of customers who wish to trade and invest in the stock market.

