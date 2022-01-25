Alice Blue sees surge in young investors opting for IPO's

Alice Blue has seen a surge in the number of young and traditional investors opting for IPOs as preferred Investment option.

This comes in the backdrop of a large number of companies and brands that have announce their intent to take the IPO route to raising funds.

Commenting on the same, Sidhavelayutham, CEO and Founder, Alice Blue said, "In fact a large number of Alice Blue clients have been steadily investing in the IPO bouquet that has been making the rounds over the last couple of years. We are also seeing a lot of excitement around forthcoming IPO's from the likes of LIC & Anuras, Craftsman, Easemytrip & Suryoday. These traditional companies taking the IPO route have boosted investor confidence in the stock markets."

He further said, "Based on market estimates, LIC has provided insurance policies to more than 30 Cr policies over the last 60 years, which are roughly 20 per cent of the country's population. Additionally their ability in promoting their policyholders to open a Demat Account over the years by itself has increased the total Demat Account Holders from 5 per cent of India's population to around 20% of India's population. This acts as an enabler for a large chunk of population to be able to invest or trade in the stock market."

The LIC IPO is touted to be among the largest & most awaited in the recent times is most likely to be launched in the fourth quarter of FY 21-22 and is expected to be in the size of Rs. 80,000 Crore to Rs. 1,00,000 Crore, making LIC only next to Reliance and TCS in market capitalization.

According to market analysts' estimates, the last few months have seen massive outflows of money from the market. Looking at the figures, we can see that people sold around Rs. 12,000 Crore worth of their shareholdings in April, Rs. 6,000 Crore in May, Rs. 23,193 Crore in July, Rs. 2,568 Crore in August, and Rs. 25,572 Crore was drawn from the markets in October.

These findings correspond to the fact that around 2 Crore new investors have entered the market in the last year. These investors are not interested in making a long-term commitment. Their goal is to make a profit as quickly as possible and exit the market, which is not suitable for the long run-in economic terms

Alice Blue is one of India's leading online brokerage firms offering investment services at the lowest brokerage fee. Based in Bangalore, the company has its presence across 20 cities in India.

Founded in 2006, Alice Blue today serves more than 1 lakh active traders and more than 10000 partners every day. The company is a member of MCX, NCDEX, NMCE & NSEL and recipient of multiple MCX awards over the last few years as 'the best stock broking company'.

Alice Blue offers a suite of technology Apps and tutorials to make online trading simple and smart.

