All-new Urban Cruiser Taisor unveiled at DJ Toyota

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 27: Toyota Kirloskar Motor has launched the all-new Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, a dynamic addition to its robust and full range of versatile SUV line-up in India, marking its re-entry into the A-SUV segment. The Urban Cruiser Taisor was unveiled in Ahmedabad at DJ Toyota, the authorised dealer of Toyota Kirloskar Motors on Saturday.

The all-new Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor is positioned to offer a sense of prestige derived from modern styling, cutting-edge features and advanced technologies, making it a perfect choice for Indian customers. The new product further reinforces Toyota's commanding presence in the SUV category.

“We are thrilled to unveil the much-awaited Urban Cruiser Taisor in Ahmedabad, which is an exceptional addition to the diverse Toyota lineup in India. The Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor meets the evolving mobility requirements and lifestyle preferences of the modern customer. The response to the Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor has been amazing,” said Raj Joisar, Dealer Principal of DJ Toyota.

The all-new Urban Cruiser Taisor is available in 1.0L Turbo, 1.2L Petrol and E-CNG options. The 1.0L Turbo is available in 5-speed manual transmission and 6-speed automatic transmission, thus offering a versatile choice for customers who prioritise both power and performance preferences. While the 1.2L Petrol comes in 5 Speed Manual Transmission and Intelligent Gear Shift (IGS), the 1.2L E-CNG is available in 5 Speed Manual Transmission.

It delivers a maximum power of 100.06 PS @ 5500 rpm in the 1.0L Turbo option, offering a power-packed driving experience with the segment best fuel efficiency of 21.5 km/l for Manual and 20.0 km/l for Automatic. The 1.2L Petrol Engine offers a maximum power of 89.73 PS @6000rpm with a fuel efficiency of 21.7* Manual and 22.8*(AMT) km/l. The all-new Urban Cruiser Taisor is also available in the E-CNG option offering fuel efficiency of 28.5* km/kg.

DJ Toyota started operations in August 2022 and within a short span of just 18 months, it has delivered more than 3,000 cars and serviced more than 30000 vehicles, becoming the fastest-growing car dealership in the city. With customer satisfaction being the prime focus, its service workshop is open 24×7 & our showroom remains open on all Sundays.

“Our commitment to customer satisfaction and service led us to be awarded the Best Debutant Dealer & Best Genx Dealer by FADA in our first year. We are proud to share that we are coming up with a state-of-the-art service workshop in Ognaj next month & another dealership in Vastral this year, which will allow us to serve our clients even better,” Mr Joisar said.

DJ Toyota organises exclusive events for customers, such as Navratri celebrations, Diwali gifting through personal visits to all clients, off-roading drives, car service at the doorstep, rural caravan & service camps & many more.

The all-new Urban Cruiser Taisor combines a power-packed performance, best-in-class fuel efficiency and a striking exterior design offering a sense of pride associated with Toyota's SUV legacy. Its unique and stylish aerodynamic exterior design, combining form and function is aimed to enhance both visual appeal and performance. The SUV also integrates advanced powertrain technology to ensure that the Urban Cruiser Taisor delivers a seamless balance of performance and efficiency.

Moreover, safety features with 6 airbags, Vehicle Stability Control with Hill Hold Assist & rollover mitigation in addition to other advanced features will ensure a safe driving experience. Modern tech features such as Head-Up Display, 360 View Camera, wireless charger and the (9”) HD Smartplay Cast infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity will fulfil customers’ aspirations for a seamless and convenient journey.

With its stylish exterior, refreshing interior, and advanced technological features, we are confident that the introduction of the Urban Cruiser Taisor will further reinforce Toyota’s robust presence in the SUV segment. Overall, the segment is becoming extremely popular owing to evolving lifestyle preferences where buyers are looking for a versatile vehicle suitable for multi-usage.

The new addition will complement Toyota's existing and comprehensive SUV lineup comprising LC300, Legender, Fortuner, Hilux and Urban Cruiser Hyryder as they continue to uphold strong positions in their respective segments.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor