Along with our marriage, you all are coming along with us in our wedding: Rakhi Sawant

Anand Raut directed Hindi film Welcome Wedding’s Teaser and Poster Released by Rajpal Yadav

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 2: VP Prashad’s Film Banners Anand Raut directions Hindi film “Welcome Wedding's teaser and poster was launched in Mumbai By Rajpal Yadav in which all the actors of the film were present at the launching ceremony including Rajpal Yadav And Many Others famous artists of the cinema industry. On this occasion Rakhi Sawant was not seen but through a video message She Address To All Medias And Guests. Rakhi told that she wants to come to Mumbai For Promote Their Film But Due To Some Busy Schedule She Can’t Come. Rakhi thanked To everyone in her form along with producer of the film Vikas Prasad, Chandeswar Prasad, Vikas Nayak and director Anand Raut. Congratulations to Rajpal Yadav and the entire team. Anand Raut Says that even if Rakhi Sawant doesn’t come but She is always with everyone. Rajpal Yadav Says that this film is a full-fledged family comedy drama-based film which the audience will like a lot. This film will be released together All India in March. I also have a great role in this film which will make viewers laugh. Currently, film director Anand Raut is giving us much better results. Director Anand Raut says that this is a family comedy drama film which everyone would like to watch together, because of the name of the film, you will be moving that in the film, marriage is being shown in a special way, and the good chemistry is being shown in it Producer Vikas Prasad, Chandeswar Prasad and Vikas Nayak says that this film has been made by us with a lot of hard work. If we got immense love from Audience, then our hard work will be success.

Producer of the film is Vikas Prasad Films, Vikas C Naik and Chandeshwar H Prasad, presented by Ramkumar Pal of Sakshat Entertainment. In Main cast includes Rajpal Yadav, Rakhi Sawant, Darshan Jariwala, Raju kher, Arun Bakshi, Farida Dadi, Sahil Kohli, Komal Jha, Prakash Naik, Milind Prasad, Jai Mishra, Ruchi Kajal and Anong Singpho will be seen. Creative head is Divyanchal Tyagi, Media Consultant Sushilajeet Sahani Jeet singers Are Javed Ali, Palak Muchhal, Mamta Sharma, Nakkas Aziz, Antara Mitra, Ruchi Kajal, Anong Singpho Ritu Pathak. The editor and visual promotion By Parth Y Bhatt, Dop Naren Gedia, the writer is Sachindra Sharma and the film will be released simultaneously across India on 29th March.The publicity of the film has been given to Sushilajeet Sahani Jeet Page1 and 70MM Entertainment.

