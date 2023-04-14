Alstone -The Country's Premier Metal Composite Panel Brand collaborates with Royal Challengers Bangalore as Official Partner for IPL 2023

New Delhi [India], April 14 (/PNN): Alstone, country's premier metal composite panel brand, has announced its collaboration with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) as the "official Partner".

Alstone has been a market leader in the facade industry since last two decades, providing innovative, sustainable, and next-generation cladding solutions. Their product range includes Zinc Composite Panels (ZCP), Aluminium Honeycomb Panel (Alcomb), Alstone Antiq, Alstone Stonera, Alstone Louvers, High-Pressure Laminate (HPL), and Fire Rated Composite Panels (FRCP). With a focus on quality and innovative design, Alstone has become a trusted brand among architects, facade consultants, and builders.

Sumit Gupta, Managing Director Alstone Manufacturing Pvt. Limited said "We are delighted to partner with Royal Challengers Bangalore, one of the most dynamic and exciting teams in the T20. This partnership is a perfect fit for us as we both share a commitment of serving the best, always top on our game and always coming up with innovation. We are confident that this partnership will help us strengthen our brand presence and reach out to a wider audience."

This partnership between Alstone and RCB will involve several marketing activations and advertising campaigns that will be carried out across all touch points, including outdoor, digital, social media, radio, and print media.

Speaking on the association, Rajesh Menon, Head & Vice President of Royal Challengers Bangalore, said, "We are pleased to welcome Alstone to the RCB family. We always look for partners who share our values and vision, and Alstone is a perfect fit in that regard. We believe this partnership will provide Alstone with a unique platform to showcase their brand and products to millions of cricket fans across the globe."

Alstone is a leading manufacturer of cladding solutions since last two decades including: Fire Retardant Composite Panels (FRCP), HPL (High-Pressure Laminates), Aluminium Honeycomb Panel, Aluminium Louvers, Zinc Composite Panel (ZCP) in association with VMZINC, France. Alstone has two state-of-the-art manufacturing in Dehradun, India & Dubai, U.A.E. Having its own coating line contributes to fasten up the deliverability.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) is owned by Royal Challengers Sports Private Limited, a subsidiary of Diageo India. The Royal Challengers Bangalore (often abbreviated as RCB) are a franchise cricket team based in Bangalore, Karnataka, that plays in the Indian Premier League (IPL). One of the original ten teams, the team has made three final appearances in the IPL and reached the Playoffs for three consecutive years in 2020, 2021 and 2022. The squad consists of a fine blend of proven stars of the international arena and emerging talent.

