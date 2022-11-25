Amara Muzik Odia reaches more than 2 million subscribers on YouTube

Amara Muzik Odia, one of the leading regional music labels, has crossed a major milestone in this digital era: 2 million subscribers on its YouTube channel.

Amara Muzik Odia is the most preferred music label for film and music creators to sell their music and film rights to, as Amara Muzik promotes and markets every piece of content to its fullest potential in the most appropriate manner. A few recent blockbuster films from Amara Muzik are DAMaN, Gupchup, Kabula Barabula, Searching Laila, Bidyarana, Trushna, Mal Mahu Jiban Mati, and many more.

"We are thankful to the people of Odisha for actively supporting us in our musical journey. "The primary reason for Amara Muzik's success has been the respect and recognition of fresh talents and the creation of quality entertainment. We shall continue on this journey of delighting the Odia people with quality music," says Suraj Mohnot, Content and Digital Head at Amara Muzik.

"We are in a constant attempt to deliver the best content from the industry." There are many plans and promising road maps coming soon. "We thank all our partners and subscribers for their continued support," says Debashis Panda, Content Acquisition Manager Odisha

"We are on a mission to grow the regional entertainment industry, and attaining a subscriber base of 2 million is an outcome of the dedication with which the team has worked and just the beginning of the larger plan the team has drawn." "We are humbled by the love and support that the people have given us through our digital journey and stand committed to bringing them the best of regional music," says Naveen Bhandari, MD, Amara Muzik.

Amara Muzik has grown by leaps and bounds over the years, thanks in large part to the incredible regional talent.With our years of experience, we have been focusing on bringing culture, discipline, and commitment to this industry to ensure Odia content is taken to the world stage. Amara Muzik has been the first to bring to this industry many new digital initiatives, such as bringing Odia music to streaming sites such as Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music, Jio Saavn, Gaana, Wynk Music, and many more worldwide renowned players. Amara Muzik is also known to have a footprint in other regional entertainment markets such as Bengal, Gujarat, and Chhattisgarh.

Amara Muzik has been associated with industry stalwarts such as Dr. Nirmal Nayak, Asad Nizam, Humane Sagar, Kuldeep Patnaik, Swayam Padhi, Aseema Panda, Anatara Chakraborty, Amrita Nayak, Raja D., Smruthi R. Abhijit Majumdar, Prem Anand, Baidyanath, and many more.

We have worked with the biggest of the stars as well, such as Babushaan, Anubhav, Sabyasachi, Swaraj, Amlan, Sambeet, Archita, Elina, Shivani, Bhoomika, etc.

We have always given breaks to fresh talent as part of our commitment to bringing fresh talent to mainstream music and cinema, and we have successfully launched more than 10 new artists in the year 2021.

Look forward to the exciting times ahead.

