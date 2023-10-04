Amazon Great Indian Festival: Motorola Announces Festive Discounts for Its razr series, motorola razr 40 Available at an Early Access Deal of Rs 44,999

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], October 4: Motorola, India's best 5G smartphones brand is all set to kick off the festive season with a grand curtain raiser for the Amazon Great Indian Festival. The shopping extravaganza promises to be better than ever before with exclusive deals and offers on the razr series along with its all-new mesmerizing blue finish adding a touch of elegance and style to the motorola razr 40 ultra, making them even more desirable for consumers who have a penchant for foldable form factor. The sleek and vibrant blue hue adds a touch of sophistication and highlights the phone's premium craftsmanship.

Demonstrating exceptional popularity and unwavering consumer interest, Motorola has announced impressive limited-period festive discounted pricing along with enticing offers on its premium razr 40 and razr 40 ultra smartphones. During Amazon Great Indian Festival, consumers can avail flat Rs 10000 discount on both the Motorola flip phones as the motorola razr 40 ultra and motorola razr 40 will be available at a limited period festive pricing of Rs 79,999 and Rs 49,999 respectively. Not just that, Motorola is also offering instant bank discounts in collaboration with SBI Bank, bringing a wave of affordability to premium technology. Users can now enjoy additional instant cashback or bank discounts of up to Rs 7,000 on their purchases or can get an exchange bonus of the same amount on the exchange of their old device with razr 40 series. This limited-time offer allows consumers to purchase the motorola razr 40 ultra and razr 40 for the net effective pricing of Rs 72,999 and Rs 44,999, respectively.

motorola razr 40 ultra, the slimmest flippable smartphone in the industry when flipped closed - includes the powerful Snapdragon® 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform, efficient battery, and the largest external display of any flip phone. This incredible external display with an astonishing 3.6" pOLED screen fully capable of supporting multiple apps and functions. The motorola razr 40 is powered by Snapdragon 7 Gen 1, based on a 4nm platform. Their slim and ultra-pocketable design ensures effortless portability, making them ideal companions for life on the go. motorola razr 40 ultra features a powerful 12MP main camera sensor with Instant Dual Pixel PDAF, ensuring fast and accurate focus even in stimulating lighting conditions. With a wide f/1.5 aperture lens and OIS, it captures stunning photos with soft-focus backgrounds, ideal for content creators on the move. Additionally, it includes a 13MP ultrawide + macro vision lens for wide-angle shots that offer three times more content in a single frame while the razr 40 offers a 64MP main camera with OIS, a 13MP Ultrawide + Macro Vision lens, and a 32MP front camera The innovative Flex angles not only enhance usability but also symbolize the brand's commitment to reimagining the smartphone experience. The inclusion of a sophisticated vegan leather finish adds an elegant touch to these technological marvels. The main display of both motorola razr 40 ultra and razr 40 are nearly creaseless 6.9-inch FHD+ pOLED with up to 1400nits Peak brightness. These smartphones are not only stylish but also durable, featuring IP52 water-repellent design for added protection. Both these flip phones come with 8GB of LPDDR5 memory and a capacious 256GB of built-in UFS 3.1 storage, you'll have ample room for all your apps and media.

The razr series phones are the most affordable, stylish and advanced flip phones in the market. Both the devices have the same build quality, durability, vegan leather finish, IP52, creaseless main display, gapless design, wireless charging, flex angles, and software experiences such as Ready For and Moto Secure. Hence, razr 40 is a sort-after smartphone for consumer looking for a flagship foldable phone under 50k price segment. Moreover, both razr phones come with a promise of 3 years of OS updates and 4 years of security upgrades, as well as access to Moto Elite Care services.

As the popularity of Flip phones surges, Motorola stands tall as the flagbearer of innovation, style, and functionality. With the razr 40 and razr 40 ultra spearheading this movement, Motorola is redefining how technology seamlessly integrates into our lives, all while ensuring accessibility and affordability remain at the forefront. Apart for technologically advanced features, Motorola also offers moto elite care for razr users with delightful service offers like an exclusive toll-free number, premium service lane, 24X7 whatsapp assistance, free back cover replacement, free pickup and drop and more.

Motorola is committed to making this festive season truly exceptional for its customers. With unbeatable prices, alluring discounts, and the captivating blue color variant introduction, Motorola invites you to explore a world of innovation and style during the Amazon Great India Festival on its razr series.

Availability, Offers & Pricing

The motorola razr 40 neo is available in and will go on sale at this special festive discounted price from 8th October 2023 on Amazon, Motorola.in and leading retail stores.

For motorola razr 40 ultra,

Launch Price: Rs 89,999

Special Festive Discount Price: Rs 79,999

Offers - Additional Exchange bonus of Rs 7,000 or instant bank discount on SBI credit and debit cards upto Rs 7,000

Net Effective Price: Rs 72,999

To Know More and Buy - https://amzn.eu/d/c9ksh18

For motorola razr 40,

Launch Price: Rs 59,999

Special Festive Discount Price: Rs 49,999

Offers - Additional Exchange bonus of Rs 5,000 or instant bank discount on SBI credit and debit cards upto Rs 5,000

Net Effective Price: Rs 44,999

To Know More and Buy - https://amzn.eu/d/8TiVFbn

