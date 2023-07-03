American Eduglobal School (AES) Extends its 65-Year Legacy to India, Invites Partners for Education Franchise Meet in Gurgaon and Mumbai

American Eduglobal School (AES), continuing the esteemed 65-year tradition of the Saddle River Day School, New Jersey, USA, renowned for its progressive, technology-driven curriculum, brings its education franchise model to India. This marks a new epoch in Indian education, as the school intends to meld global education standards with indigenous insights. AES's education franchise meet, scheduled for July 6 in Gurgaon and July 7-8 in Mumbai, serves as a confluence for Indian educators, entrepreneurs, and a devoted American team, including AES Director Mr. Vaibhav Shastri and India's Managing Director Mr. P K Samal.

Mr. Samal, voicing his anticipation, reveals, "Our world-class school is already operational on a sprawling 14-acre campus in Ghaziabad, and we've signed agreements for expansive campuses in Lucknow, Sirsa, and Pune. Our objective is to extend our reach nationwide, revolutionizing Indian education. "AES upholds the legacy of Saddle River Day School, emphasizing holistic development through a balance of academics, sports, and extracurricular activities, in sync with their tradition. The AES curriculum is future-ready, incorporating cutting-edge methodologies such as artificial intelligence and design thinking. Mr. Samal further elaborates, "Our mission is to foster progressive, future-ready learning environments. This approach allows students to develop core competencies including knowledge, skills, and innovation, equipping them for real-world challenges." Among the array of programs and initiatives are a Student Exchange Program, Innovative Sports Curriculum, and a Teacher Training Program. AES also facilitates participation in national and international competitions and innovation programs, courtesy of its partnership with Saddle River. In addition to STEAM, AES's curriculum embraces upcoming disciplines like blockchain, robotics, and the metaverse, ensuring it retains a vanguard position in education. The launch of this landmark franchise model is set not only to transform education in India but also to provide potential investors the chance to influence the trajectory of global education, setting new benchmarks for East-West educational collaborations.

Interested individuals are invited to explore this distinctive partnership opportunity with American Eduglobal School by booking their slot for the upcoming education franchise meet at https://aesconsortia.com/.