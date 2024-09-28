Amid High Demand, Sanali Group Ramps Up Uber-Luxury Projects

New Delhi [India] September 25:Leading Indian real estate development firm, Sanali Group, founded by Mohammad Noorul Haq, is diversifying its portfolio to include ultra-luxury projects in Hyderabad and Bangalore. All set to capitalize on the increasing demand for opulent residential and commercial spaces among new generation homeowners, entrepreneurs and executives, the company is actively working on its ongoing projects.

Standing at the forefront of the infrastructure development in India, Sanali Group, with its proven expertise and competencies in shopping malls, IT parks, property, retail and leisure & hospitality, is one of the world's most valued real estate development companies. It aims to shape new lifestyles everyday with its focus on build quality, design excellence and on-time delivery.

Mohammad Noorul Haq founder of Sanali Group established the firm in 1996 with the objective to bring people the best in real estate. The company has earned creditable name as one of the most respected and leading builders and promoters in India with much credit for its success going to the bold vision of its founder, Noor Haq. Besides the founder, its dedicated team of real estate experts is a storehouse of talent and innovation, leaving no stone unturned in providing the best to customers.

Having completed several successful residential and commercial projects, like Sanali Spazio, Sanali Arcade, Sanali Interior Park, Sanali heavens, Sanali Shirazi and Sanali Villa, the company is now extending its real estate development expertise in international projects. Today, several mega-developments that define the cities of the future are being developed by Sanali, including Sanali Business Park, Sanali Westfield, Sanali Business Day, Sanali The Edge and Sanali Pinnacle.

“Considering the excellent response that we received for all our completed residential and commercial projects, we are already planning to launch other uber-luxury development projects across India in this financial year,” said Mohammad Noorul Haq, founder of Sanali Group.

Recipient of several prestigious awards, like International Trade Promotion Award, Gem of India Award and Udyog Pratibha Award, Mr. Noor Haq, is an ambitious and dedicated entrepreneur. Recognizing his valuable contribution in the construction field, he has also been made Vice President of Andhra Pradesh Builders Association. He has always been one step ahead of his competitors, putting in hard work and dedication in developing some of the most luxurious projects in India. An individual receptive to customer requirements and budget, Noor Haq has always been remained at the forefront of construction by developing projects through meticulous land acquisition.

“Our diverse construction projects revolve around satiating customer requirements in the best way possible. We understand the trust customer places with us and thus go to great lengths to ensure their trust is not misplaced in any circumstances. We are always dedicated to providing end to end solutions to our clients by meeting their varied and diverse requirements with an equally varied and diverse range of products in unmatched quality. Our motto, “build it right the first time” and our dedication to values of reliability, quality and integrity has made us one of the leading names in Indian real estate arena, “said Mr. Noor Haq in one of his media interviews.

Sanali Group attributes the success of all its real estate development to exclusive specifications and premium locations, propelled by rise in demand and rapid wealth creation.

