Amitabh Bachchan Applauds Anil Ambani’s Business Comeback as Reliance Power and Reliance Infra Turn Debt-Free

In a heartfelt and unexpected gesture, Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan recently took to Instagram to praise industrialist Anil Ambani, lauding his resilience and inspiring comeback in the world of business. “There can be no barriers for perseverance and hard work,” wrote Bachchan — a powerful statement that has since resonated across corporate India, shining a spotlight on the dramatic revival of one of the country's most embattled entrepreneurs.

Anil Ambani was once ranked the sixth richest person in the world, with an estimated net worth of ₹1.75 lakh crore ($42 billion) in 2008. Following the 2005 demerger of Reliance Industries between him and his elder brother Mukesh Ambani, Anil took control of key verticals — telecom, power, financial services, and infrastructure — under the Reliance ADA Group. His ascent was meteoric. But in the years that followed, missteps, mounting debt, regulatory challenges, and failed ventures took a heavy toll. The bankruptcy of Reliance Communications in 2019 and Reliance Capital in 2021, combined with a public bankruptcy declaration in a UK court in 2020, led many to declare the end of Anil Ambani’s corporate legacy.

Yet, true to his reputation as a long-distance runner — Ambani has completed more than 50 marathons over 15 years — he never gave up. At 65, he is now scripting one of the most remarkable turnaround stories in modern Indian business.At the heart of this resurgence are two group companies: Reliance Infrastructure and Reliance Power.Reliance Power has officially become debt-free, marking a major milestone in its financial recovery. Reliance Infrastructure, once weighed down by liabilities, has announced in a recent stock exchange filing that it has reduced its standalone net debt to zero, eliminating approximately ₹3,300 crore in debt during FY25. This achievement is not just symbolic—it restores credibility and confidence in Ambani’s leadership and signals a strategic shift in the group’s direction. Investor sentiment has begun to recover, supported by active projects in metro rail systems, road development, and power distribution.

Looking ahead, Anil Ambani is aligning the Reliance Group with sectors critical to India’s future: clean energy and defence. These industries are poised for rapid growth under national and global sustainability goals, and Ambani appears committed to making them the twin pillars of his new business strategy.

Supporting this quiet transformation are Ambani’s sons, Jai Anmol and Jai Anshul Ambani, who are gradually taking on larger roles within the group. Jai Anmol, who began working at the age of 18, served as Executive Director at Reliance Capital, bringing youthful energy and financial insight. Jai Anshul, a business graduate from New York University, now plays a critical role in managing Reliance’s insurance and asset management businesses. Their involvement marks a generational shift — one that blends legacy with fresh thinking and a focus on disciplined, forward-looking growth. After years of corporate struggles and financial setbacks, Anil Ambani is quietly orchestrating a revival of the Reliance Group. Once synonymous with corporate decline, the Reliance Group under his stewardship is again drawing attention, this time for the right reasons.