AM/NS India signs MoU for Gujarat government’s Van Prahari project

Hazira – Surat (Gujarat) [India], March 15: ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India), a joint venture of ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel, two of the world's leading steel manufacturers, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for implementing the Government of Gujarat's “Van Prahari” project, an initiative championed by Mukesh Patel, Hon'ble MOS Forest and Environment, Climate Change, Water Resources & Water Supply, Government of Gujarat to safeguard forest resources.

The MoU was signed with SM Techno Consultants Pvt Ltd, a leading IT solutions provider, on Wednesday, marking a significant leap towards modernizing forest protection efforts in Gujarat.

Van Prahari, a visionary initiative, has been recognized as a project of national importance that highlights the state government's commitment and proactive approach towards safeguarding forest resources. The initiative is aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Digital India vision, and offers instant access to crucial information, transforming forest protection.

By leveraging technology, the Van Prahari project enhances forest protection measures and facilitates real-time monitoring and management. At the heart of the project lies the Garuda module, a technological marvel with features such as vehicle entry monitoring, scanning, and instant alert sharing. This innovative system provides modernized check posts, swift tracking of suspicious vehicles, and aids in the detection and investigation of forest-related offenses. It utilizes artificial intelligence for efficient forest patrolling and wildlife sighting recording to ensure a more effective approach to first conservation.

Initially, the Van Prahari project involved the modernization of forest check posts at 8 locations in 6 districts of south Gujarat. It also includes the development of a field-level management information system for effective decision-making and usage at the level of range forest officers to strengthen forest conservation measures.

The project has successfully addressed challenges such as wood theft during its pilot phase in the Tapi district. The initiative not only aims to combat forest crimes but also to build a collaborative and technologically advanced approach to the preservation of forest resources and pave the way for a greener, more sustainable future for the coming generations.

Mukesh Patel, Hon'ble MOS Forest and Environment, Climate Change, Water Resources & Water Supply, Government of Gujarat, Sandip Desai, Hon'ble MLA, Choryasi, Dr. Anil Matoo, Head – Human Resources Operations, IR & Administration, AM/NS India, Santosh Mundhada, Executive Director – Projects, AM/NS India, Hazira, Dr. K Sasi Kumar, Chief Conservator of Forests, Surat, Puneet Nayyar, Deputy Conservator of Forests, Tapi, Anand Kumar Deputy Conservator of Forests, Surat, and were present at the MoU signing ceremony.

