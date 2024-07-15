Amol Shingate, CEO & Director participates in field work activities with coworkers to set a unique example of employees engagement

New Delhi : Amol Shingate, the Director and CEO of ‘Supreme Facility Management Limited‘, has personally paid visits to the work site & has put in efforts along with his employees demonstrating that everyone’s equal in the work arena. This is a rare and perhaps a unique trendsetter example of a CEO of a ‘high-profile’ corporate company actually engaging in hands-on work with his workers.

Amol Shingate’s aim is not just to train employees, but to create a pool of skilled trained workers. In order to fulfil his objectives he himself wanted to experience the associated field work processes & protocols. He had recently volunteered & has underwent training in housekeeping, fabrication, safety, etc. before commencing directly working with his co-workers on the sites.

Mr. Amol Shingate believes that one should value principles & concept of humanity, no matter how much progress or success he or she has achieved. He also feels it is important to have basic knowledge of core concepts related to the relevant field. His company ‘Supreme Facility Management Limited’ facilitates Integrated Facility Management, Supply Chain Management, Employees Engagement, Employee Transportation, Corporate Food Solutions and Production Support Services.

About his overall experience, Amol Shingate states that he has been able to gain a better perspective regarding the challenges, issues as well as the hardships faced by the workers, which will help him & his management to derive a solution for the same. His novice approach has also created a bond of companionship between the workers and the company.

This initiative by Mr Amol Shingate has been a notable effort in developing & maintaining harmony between the employees & all the levels of the company management. It aids in recognizing the employees as a critically important component in the company & it’s overall progress.

As a Group Director & CEO of Supreme Facility Management Limited, Mr. Amol Shingate oversees the operations & strategies regarding company growth & revenue generation. Mr Shingate was recently honoured with the “Visionary Leader” Award at the prestigious, ‘Business Leader of the Year Awards 2024', held in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Please visit Supreme Facility Management Limited on linkedin – https://in.linkedin.com/company/supreme-facility-management-ltd

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor