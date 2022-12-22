An online art exhibition, 'Moments of Art' organised by Sagar's Art Stream for Emerging and Eminent artists & photographers

An online art exhibition and competition, 'Moments of Art' was organized for artists and photographers by Sagar's Art Stream that included promotions on social media platforms, and a series of exhibition videos on their YouTube channel with thousands of viewers. E-Certificates and E-Brochures were also distributed.

In this online exhibition, a total of 64 works of 41 participants from more than 14 states including Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Assam, and Rajasthan were received. it is indeed an experience to view this kind of exhibition with a spectacular presentation on YouTube and imbibe the energy of each work!

"We thank all participants in making this event a success and we look forward to season 2 of Moments of Art online exhibition to do some more amazing work for the artist community," said the founder of Sagar's Art Stream; Romendra Sagar in his interview.

Sagar's Art Stream is an artist-focused company founded by a senior eminent artist Romendra Sagar with an aim to help artists with unique skills and talent get the exposure they deserve. The company has senior marketing talents; Pupul Sagar Pushkarna and Vikram Rawal with over 15 years of experience in advertising and digital marketing helping brands grow and have also successfully curated, marketed, and sold paintings to art collectors and art lovers, they are highly appreciated for using their modern tools and digital techniques to highlight talented artists pan India! "Our goal is to help artists and art grow in India and across borders, it's very important to also make artists get a sense of accomplishment when they enter or exist in this industry. We look forward to organizing extensive art exhibitions, both online and offline in the coming times with a recipe that will let artists feel special and observed for real." Added by Pupul and Vikram.

The 'star participants' participating in this exclusive initiative are AK Azad, Ayushman Das, Sneha Deshpande, Mahendra Kumar, Papia Chakraborty, Jaspreet Mohan Singh, Immamuddin Kazi, Artist Badge, Anjali Kumari, Kailashnath S. Hiremath, Charu Chopra, Rudradeb De, Swati Paul, Vinita Verma, Sumana Sen, Ramancharla Sree, Ranjani Nagarajan, Harsh Loomba, Bushra Ambreen, Mahua Sinha, Sharad j. Bagale, Vidhata Dave, Swati Goel, Ranjani Nagarajan, Monika Chandna, Nikita Sharma, Kashish Raj Chandra, Jyoti Sharma Kapoor, Soumyajit Das, Kamlesh Sharma, Mahua Mukherjee, Manoj Kumar Sahani, Omkar Mankame, Roma Handa, Barsha Mondal, Sanju Chakroborty, Anil Kumar Banga, Bhuvana Renu, Anuradha Bhahal, Sumita Bose, Dr Abhishek Ghosh, and Harleen Kaur.

For more information, please visit: https://www.facebook.com/sagarsartstreamindia/

https://www.youtube.com/@SAGARSARTSTREAM

