Analyzing Market hires Jolina Rosales as Editor-in-Chief

One of the prominent share market news forums on a rapid incline, has just added a new member to its growing core team. Recently acquired by the parent company Kojiki, the website covers an exhaustive range of niches and categories concerning issues in and around the world of business and entertainment, with a prominent focus on the former segment. A multi-faceted and over-encompassing venture, Analyzing Market has pulled in significant amount visitors that frequent the website regularly.

Pulling in major figures in online engagement leads to corresponding inflation of the working staff. That's what Analyzing Market has been doing of late. Adding more hands on deck and forming a core structure to the initiative, the website recently welcomed a significant addition in Jolina Rosales for the Editor-in-chief position.

Rosales shed some light on what her new position at the platform will entail as well as her vision for the collaborative effort she will partake in along with the expanding core team at the website. "It's a colossal honour and privilege to head the editing desk at Analyzing Market, and the significance of the role and position is not lost on me," said Rosales about joining the website.

Sharing her enthusiasm for the opportunity, Rosales added, "Analyzing Market has some of the biggest potentials among the media outlets targeting the niche. I believe it's still an untapped landscape in the Indian digital media domain. Covering the ups and downs and everything concerning the volatile landscape of the market with our unconventional analyses offers an illuminating view of the machinations and impacts of the market on the world.."

The recent months have seen Analyzing Market increase its workforce and hire talent from all across the world. Rosales also talked about the milestones the website is aiming to cross, saying, "we have our work cut out for us and it involves building a strong working ethic and environment that utilizes the writing talents of our young staff with maximum efficacy. There's a lot of avenues in the Market world to cover and I'm beyond elated to be a part of this growing family and cater to the audience that we're building for ourselves."

Analyzing Market has also taken some other major steps towards its expansion that serves as its focal point as of this moment. Kojiki, which owes Analyzing Market, has been branching out in different sectors and domains in the digital space as well as some offline ventures. The company seeks to grow its media venture focused on the market world along with some other initiatives that it aims to operate in collaboration with Analyzing Market.

This story is provided by ATK.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor