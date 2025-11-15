Anant Raj plans Rs 4,500 crore data center investment in Andhra Pradesh; signs MoU with state govt

New Delhi [India], November 15 : Anant Raj subsidiary Anant Raj Cloud has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Andhra Pradesh for the development of new data center facilities and an IT park in the eastern coastal state.

The MoU was signed with the Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board (APEDB), in the presence of Nara Lokesh, Minister for Information Technology, Electronics and Communications, Government of Andhra Pradesh.

Under this MoU, signed on Friday, Anant Raj Cloud will invest approximately Rs 4,500 crore, to be executed in two phases, towards building advanced Data Center infrastructure and cloud services, the company informed stock exchanges on Saturday.

The project is expected to create approximately 8,500 direct and 7,500 indirect jobs, while bolstering the state's digital ecosystem, the company said.

This planned investment and expansion are over and above the company's existing 307 MW of data center capacity currently under development, it said. The collaboration aims to accelerate the development of world-class digital infrastructure in Andhra Pradesh, with APEDB providing facilitation support and coordination with relevant government bodies for timely execution.

Anant Raj Limited currently operates 28 MW of IT load across its campuses in Manesar and Panchkula and aims to expand total capacity to 307 MW by 2031-32 across Manesar, Panchkula, and Rai, backed by a USD 2.1 billion capex plan.

In June 2024, Anant Raj had partnered with Orange Business, the French IT and telecom services provider, to deliver managed cloud services in India.

The Group reiterated on Saturday that it remains on track to achieve an installed IT load capacity of 117 MW by 2027-28 across its three data centre locations.

Established in 1969, Anant Raj started as a real estate company. For the first half of 2025-26, the company reported revenue of Rs 1,223.20 crore and a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 264.08 crore, it stated.

