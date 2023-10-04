Ananya Panday goes Global with Jimmy Choo's much-awaited Diwali collection

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 4: Bollywood's dynamic actress Ananya Panday, takes her fashion prowess to the global stage becoming the face of Jimmy Choo's much-awaited Diwali Collection. After Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday has been signed for a global campaign. The news has created a lot of excitement amongst fashion enthusiasts and Bollywood fans alike. The collaboration with the elite brand marks her significant foray into the international fashion arena.Being the youngest to represent, this collaboration with the iconic fashion brand not only marks a personal achievement for Ananya but also symbolizes the global appeal of Indian fashion.

Commenting on this achievement, Ananya Panday says, "It's a surreal feeling altogether to be associated with such an elite and luxurious brand. I am glad that my resonance is pretty high and the brand thought that I am the right fit. I'm eagerly looking forward to more such incredible associations in the future. My love and gratitude to all the people who have been sending their love."

Ananya Panday's association with Jimmy Choo represents a significant milestone in her successful career. The collaboration not only underscores her rising status as a fashion icon but also signifies her ability to seamlessly bridge the gap between the vibrant colors of Bollywood and the sophisticated allure of international fashion.

