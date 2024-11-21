ANAX Developments creates Real Estate History at Jumeirah Beach Hotel with One-of-a-kind Unveiling of Evora Residences, Al Furjan

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 21: ANAX Developments, a subsidiary of ANAX Holding, launched its second project, Evora Residences, at a first-of-its-kind gala unveiling event at the Jumeirah Beach Hotel, in the presence of VIP guests, stakeholders and media representatives. This was a historic property launch that left the real estate community wowed with its showcase of a life-size apartment ready for viewing built at the event venue, against the backdrop of the iconic Burj Al Arab. Inspired by the many firsts of Dubai, known for its 'wow' factor, this launch was planned as a larger than life showcase of ANAX Developments' commitment to the real estate community. An exact replica of the Evora Residences sales gallery at Aspin Commercial Tower, was built within 24-hours on site to bring to the viewers, investors and brokers a glimpse of the quality by unveiling a real feel of the project in front of a huge audience.

Designed as a tranquil retreat that embodies an urban lifestyle while providing excellent connectivity to the city, the Evora Residences are scheduled for completion in Q3 2026. Evora Residences will be located within the rapidly growing, lush green expanse of Al Furjan, minutes away from Dubai's renowned recreational landmarks, including Legoland, IMG Worlds of Adventure, and Ibn Battuta Mall, among others. The tower features 10 residential floors and offers a range of one, two, and three-bedroom apartments; each one featuring spacious balconies with a fusion of modern elegance and contemporary design throughout its layout. Evora Residences will offer an end-user focused 30/70 payment plan with prices starting at AED 1,068,777 for one-bedroom apartments.

The thoughtfully designed apartment tower embodies the ANAX Developments ethos of "Live Large", embracing a life of impact and abundance. The philosophy is extended to creating spaces with purposedesigned for residents to live well, enjoy robust investments, and expansive amenities. Evora Residence also ensures that sustainability is a key feature amidst the modern comforts and serene living, with solar panels to support energy consumption, and the highest standards of Smart Home Automation. Residents will enjoy amenities designed to elevate their living experience. Each apartment is equipped with top-of-the-range fittings like Bosch kitchen appliances, and sanitary ware by TEKA. The development beautifully integrates lush greenery with urban panoramas within the vibrant Al Furjan community. Residents will benefit from an extensive network of modern amenities, including retail hubs, adventure parks, fitness clubs, a well paved jogging track around the residences and other recreational areas, ensuring a harmonious lifestyle.

Satish Sanpal, Chairman of ANAX Holding, commented: "Upholding our philosophy, our vision is to create spaces which allow residents to live large, create impact and where one truly feels at home. With Evora Residences, given its location in the family-friendly Al Furjan community, our priority was to combine urban living and peaceful surroundings. We have strived to capture this essence throughout our design process, a philosophy that will continue to dominate across all our future projects as we continue to build with ANAX Developments and bring more than 2,000 homes to the market in the next twelve months." With a pipeline of upcoming projects, ANAX Developments has planned to bring in a cumulative project value of USD$ 1 Billion to the market in the next year.

Commenting on the launch, Ravi Bhirani, Managing Director of ANAX Developments added: "This project, along with our upcoming developments in Meydan, and Dubai Islands reinforces our commitment to enhancing Dubai's residential landscape with elevated living across each of our new ventures. We strive to cater to a diverse audience at various price points ensuring that exceptional residential experiences are accessible to a broad spectrum of investors and home buyers.

"With Al Furjan being an emerging and highly desirable destination for families seeking a peaceful environment with green spaces and modern amenities, along with a promising ROI, launching a project here was a strategic decision to steer our efforts towards our goals," added Bhirani.

Conveniently located, Evora Residences is well-connected by two Metro Stations and offers easy access to Sheikh Zayed Road and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road. The development's location in Al Furjan ensures proximity to Dubai's premier leisure and retail destinations, bringing comfort and convenience closer to home.

ANAX Holding:

ANAX Holding is a leading investment firm that specializes in managing a diverse portfolio of strategic businesses across multiple industries such as real estate, technology and hospitality. With a strong focus on delivering sustainable and long-term value, ANAX Holding aims to create exceptional investment opportunities and drive a positive impact in the markets it operates in.

Through our diversified portfolio of investments, ANAX Holding actively engages in the development and management of companies that align with our core values of innovation, integrity and social responsibility. We believe in making a positive difference in the communities we operate in by supporting initiatives that promote economic growth, philanthropy and social well-being.

Born from a desire to drive growth and innovation, ANAX Holding is led by Chairman Satish Sanpal, and is currently comprised of ANAX Developments, and ANAX Hospitality.

ANAX Developments:

Anchored in a strategic investment approach, ANAX Developments is a dynamic and highly innovative real estate and development company with a strong commitment to revolutionizing urban living. With a motto to deliver Larger Than Life, the company aims to design spaces that go beyond the conventional with top-notch modern, innovative design; our homes are not just places to live but sanctuaries of comfort and inspiration. With a focus on excellence, community, and sustainability, we aspire to enhance lives, foster deeper connections to places and people, and make a lasting impact on the destinations we call home. With excellence and innovation at the heart of what we do, we strive to redefine the future of real estate, setting unprecedented standards for contemporary living. Our commitment to delivering groundbreaking living solutions, implementing sustainable practices, ensuring highest quality standards, and fostering a strong sense of community are the core values that make us distinct. Expanding into Dubai and beyond, our vision is to craft lasting legacies, embodying the perfect fusion of luxury, convenience, and a strong sense of belonging wherever we operate.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor