Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu meets 16th Finance Commission Chairman in Delhi

New Delhi [India], February 3 : Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav met the Chairman of the 16th Finance Commission, Arvind Panagariya, in Delhi on Saturday.

While the agenda of the meeting was not disclosed, the discussion is seen as crucial given Andhra Pradesh's focus on securing financial aid and investment for rapid development.

The 16th Finance Commission, headed by Panagariya, is responsible for recommending the distribution of financial resources between the central and state governments for the period 2026-31.

The commission's recommendations play a key role in determining how tax revenues are shared between the Union and the States.

It also sets principles for grants-in-aid from the central government to the states and suggests ways to strengthen the financial resources of Panchayats and Municipalities.

Additionally, the commission is mandated to review the existing arrangements for financing disaster management initiatives and recommend appropriate measures. The recommendations will cover a period of five years, starting from April 1, 2026.

The commission has already requested the public, interested organisations and individuals to share their suggestions distribution of financial resources between the central and state governments.

Arvind Panagariya the current Finance Commission Chairman was an economics professor at Columbia University and has held several important positions in the past. He was the first Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog and also served as the Chief Economist of the Asian Development Bank.

Naidu's meeting with the Finance Commission Chairman highlights his government's proactive approach in engaging with the central leadership to secure necessary financial support.

With Andhra Pradesh aiming for rapid infrastructure and economic growth, the state government is expected to push for a larger share of resources to meet its development goals.

