Andhra, Karnataka, Kerala, Rajasthan, Telangana lead energy efficiency index 2021-22

New Delhi [India], April 11 : Union Minister of Power and New and Renewable Energy, RK Singh, has released the report of State Energy Efficiency Index 2021-22. The efficiency index was released during the Review, Planning and Monitoring meeting here in the national capital on Monday.

The index developed by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), a statutory body under the Ministry of Power, in association with Alliance for an Energy-Efficient Economy (AEEE), assesses the annual progress of states and UTs in energy efficiency implementation, for the financial year 2020-21 and 2021-22.

In 2021-22, five states Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Rajasthan and Telangana are in the Front Runner category while four states Assam, Haryana, Maharashtra, and Punjab are in the Achiever category, according to an official release from Ministry of Power.

Further, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Assam and Chandigarh are the top-performing states in their respective state groups. Telangana and Andhra Pradesh showed the most improvement since the last index.

"As we transition to a low-carbon economy, it is crucial to ensure sustainable development with energy transition that ensures no one is left behind. Periodic tracking of states' energy efficiency progress and outcomes is essential to contribute effectively to the nation's climate commitments," said Singh.

The Index improves data collection, enables cross-state collaboration, and develops energy efficiency program ideas. It helps states identify areas for improvement, learn from best practices, and adopt an economy-wide approach to energy efficiency implementation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor