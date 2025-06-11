Andhra Pradesh CM moots Civil Aviation University in Vizag

Amaravati, June 11 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday suggested that the Union Civil Aviation Ministry explore the possibility of establishing a Civil Aviation University in Visakhapatnam.

He also underscored the need to enhance connectivity from airports in Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, and across the state to various domestic and international cities.

At a review meeting held at the Secretariat, he assessed the progress of the Vijayawada International Airport terminal construction. Union Minister for Civil Aviation K. Ram Mohan Naidu, senior ministry officials, and the Chairman of the Airports Authority of India participated virtually.

CM Naidu said that he wanted the terminal’s architectural design to be visually striking and unique. He directed airport authorities to ensure that various components like the terminal elevation, departure and arrival blocks, and passenger lounges reflect Andhra Pradesh’s rich cultural heritage. He called for elements such as Kuchipudi dance, Kondapalli toys, Amaravati emblems, and Lepakshi art to be incorporated into the design.

He also issued clear instructions regarding the construction of the terminal building, including the ramp connection to the national highway.

The Chief Minister also reviewed the progress of terminal works at Kadapa and Rajamahendravaram airports.

Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu informed the CM that technical feasibility studies are underway for new airports at Dagadarthi, Kuppam, and Palasa (Srikakulam district). Regarding the proposed Amaravati Airport, he said land surveys are in progress and a RITES team will soon submit a report. If land pooling is completed, the project could commence within two years.

He pointed out that operations at Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam airports have grown by nearly 40 per cent, and there is increased interest from operators to expand connectivity from Vijayawada, Tirupati, Rajamahendravaram, and Kurnool airports.

The Minister also mentioned that TruJet is set to launch services from Visakhapatnam to various locations starting in October, and that international flights between Vijayawada–Singapore and Tirupati–Muscat will commence soon. Seaplane operations are expected to begin after September.

He further informed that the Qatar Aviation Fund has expressed investment interest in the Bhogapuram Airport project.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor