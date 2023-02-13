Andhra Pradesh Government to host an Investment Drive in Bengaluru

Close on the heels of its successful Global Investors Summit Curtain raiser event held in New Delhi, Andhra Pradesh Government has announced a roadshow in Bengaluru on the 14th of February 2023. The road show has been driven with an objective to offer businesses and investors a taste of what's to come at the Global Investors Summit on March 3rd-4th 2023 in Visakhapatnam.

Themed "Advantage Andhra Pradesh", Global Investors Summit will highlight the state's strengths that include its large manufacturing base, robust presence of MSMEs and Start-ups, good infrastructure, business-friendly environment, and its pool of talented, skilled young population. With focus on key sectors such as IT, Manufacturing, Pharmaceuticals, Automobile, Tourism, and Energy, the summit aims to engage with investors, industry leaders, and government officials.

The Road Show at Bengaluru will be attended by dignitaries like Gudivada Amarnath Minister for Industries & Commerce, Infrastructure & Investment, Information Technology and Buggana Rajendranath, Minister for Finance & Planning.

Andhra Pradesh has consistently been ranked first in Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) for the last three years, which is significant given that this survey is based on perception survey. According to the numbers released thus far, it has the highest double-digit GSDP growth rate in the country in 2021-22, at 11.43 per cent. It also has maritime infrastructure, as it is India's gateway to the southeast, with 974 km of coastline, the second longest in the country, 6 existing ports, and 4 upcoming ports. It has a favourable business environment and industry-focused policies, as well as a proactive government guiding the state. Three of the country's eleven industrial corridors are being built in Andhra Pradesh alone. To name a few, the state has received the LEADS award for logistics 2022, the Inertia Award for Energy 2022, the ET award for port led, and the infrastructure project 2022.

