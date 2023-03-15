Andhra Pradesh per capita income increased 14 pc in 2022-23

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 15 : Per capita income in Andhra Pradesh increased to Rs 219,518 in 2022-23 as against Rs 192,587 in 2021-22, an increase of about 14 per cent on a yearly basis, Economic Survey document for 2022-23 tabled on Wednesday showed.

The Economic Survey typically details the progress of various departments along with the statistics related to the economy of the state.

The annual document is prepared every year and presented in the Budget Session before the State Legislature.

The Economy Survey also typically gives some idea about the tone and texture of the actual Budget for 2023-24, which is typically presented a day before Budget day.

Further, the Economic Survey document showed GSDP for the year 2022-23 is estimated at Rs 1,317,728 crore as against Rs 1,133,837 crore for the year 2021-22 (revised), with a net addition of Rs 1,83,891 crore to the state economy.

Sectorally, agriculture contributed 36.19 per cent, industry 23.36 per cent, and services 40.45 per cent, it showed.

