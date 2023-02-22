Andhra Pradesh's Investment Drive heads to Hyderabad to attract businesses and investors to the GIS 2023

The Andhra Pradesh government is hosting an investment drive on February 24th, 2023, at Hyderabad as part of its ongoing efforts to attract businesses and investors to the upcoming Andhra Pradesh Global Investment Summit (GIS) 2023. This is the 5th domestic investor drive held in the run-up to the summit, with successful events previously held in other major cities like Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Mumbai.

The investment drive in Hyderabad is designed to give businesses and investors a glimpse of the opportunities available in Andhra Pradesh. The Global InvestorsSummit, set to take place in Visakhapatnam on March 3-4, 2023, will showcase the state's strong industrial base, robust presence of MSMEs and start-ups, and investor-friendly atmosphere under the theme of "Advantage Andhra Pradesh - Where Abundance Meets Prosperity."

Andhra Pradesh is widely regarded as a key player in the Indian economy, owing to its sizable manufacturing base, impressive infrastructure, business-friendly policies, and skilled and talented young population. The GIS will provide an in-depth analysis of critical industries such as IT, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, automobiles, tourism, and energy. The conference will give attendees the opportunity to network and engage with key investors, influential industry leaders, and government officials, as well as explore the diverse range of investment opportunities available throughout the state.

The Hyderabad investment drive promises to be an excellent opportunity for businesses and investors looking to explore investment opportunities in Andhra Pradesh. The investment drive in Hyderabad is being spearheaded by the esteemed Gudivada Amarnath, Minister for Industries & Commerce, Infrastructure & Investment, Information Technology, Government of Andhra Pradesh; Buggana Rajendranath, the Minister for Finance & Planning in the Government of Andhra Pradesh, and Audimulapu Suresh, Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development along with the secretaries to the energy, tourism and IT industries.

Andhra Pradesh is well-known for its large manufacturing base, excellent infrastructure, business-friendly environment, and pool of talented, skilled young people. The state has consistently ranked first in Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) for the last three years, which is significant given that this survey is based on stakeholder feedback. According to the numbers released thus far, it has the highest double-digit GSDP growth rate in the country in 2021-22, at 11.43 per cent. It also has maritime infrastructure, as it is India's gateway to the southeast, with 974 km of coastline, the second longest in the country, 6 existing ports, and 4 upcoming ports. It has a favourable business environment and industry-focused policies, as well as a proactive government guiding the state. Three of the country's eleven industrial corridors are being built in Andhra Pradesh alone. To name a few, the state has received the LEADS award for logistics 2022, the Inertia Award for Energy 2022, the ET award for port led, and the Infrastructure Project 2022.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor