Anil Grandhi named among Top CEOs of 2022 in USA

Founder and CEO of AG FinTax, USA, Anil Grandhi(AG) has been named as one of the 'Top 20 Dynamic CEOs of 2022 in USA' by The CEO Publication in recognition of his pioneering initiatives and innovative approaches in the world of Finance and Taxation.

His company, AG FinTax has helped small businesses sustain their revenues and gain new potential particularly during the Covid phase. The firm developed an innovative approach toward taxes that helped businesses save a significant amount of money and thereby increasing their cash flows.

Anil Grandhi has joined the list of top Indian-born CEOs in USA and that too within 40 years of age by showcasing his remarkable managerial skills. He also worked actively during the pandemic to ensure Covid relief benefits offered by the US Govt reached millions of small business owners.

AG FinTaxfacilitated the transfer of more than US $ 300 million from the US Govt to Small business owners. In 2021, he has also been accepted into the prestigious Forbes Finance Council, where he regularly provides his expertise on relevant topics across various sectors.

Adam Patrick, Managing Editor of The CEO Publication said, "The expertise and guidance displayed by Anil Grandhi to help small businesses and entrepreneurs on tax planning, CFO services, wealth management, and financial outlooks is noteworthy, which is why he is being featured as one of the Top 20 Dynamic CEOs of 2022. Anil is a true inspiration."

Anil Grandhi stated that he owes this award to his team and also his parents who motivated him to pursue his dreams. "A true entrepreneur can spot another entrepreneur because they share similar traits. Someone who is truly committed to succeeding will see the importance of patience, resilience, focus and a positive attitude", he said.

Sri Grandhi Mallikarjuna Rao, Chairman, GMR Group said, "Anil has evolved into a highly ambitious and visionary leader who constantly inspires others and helps them turn their vision into reality."

Born and brought up in the small town of Rajam in Andhra Pradesh, Anil has always been a go-getter. From topping his high school to graduating in commerce with honours to becoming a Chartered Accountant, Anil has shown immense determination to reach the pinnacle of success.

After Chartered Accountancy with PwC in Hyderabad, Anil began his career in Chennai by working with corporates like Siva Group and Data Tracks. He went on to work for SunEdison, as a Financial Controller and was later relocated to the corporate office in Saint Louis, USA. After a few years with them, he moved to Amazon and then to Starbucks. Anil decided to become an entrepreneur in the year 2019 and started AG FinTax, a tax planning and advisory services company, heard quartered in Seattle, Washington and serving clients throughout in USA.

Today AG FinTax provides its services to thousands of clients ranging from large corporates to small business owners across the USA. The company has had amazing growth because of its innovative business solutions and has recorded a 2400% growth in the last 2 years.

Additionally, Anil also inspires aspiring entrepreneurs by addressing Webinars, Conferences, and Seminars across the USA around the year on various finance and tax-related topics.

