Anlon Healthcare Limited IPO Opens on Aug 26, 2025

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 25:Anlon Healthcare Limited (The Company, Anlon) is a chemical manufacturing company engaged in producing high purity advanced pharmaceutical intermediates, proposes to open its Initial Public Offering on Aug 26, 2025, aiming to raise ₹ 121.03Crores (at upper price band) with shares to be listed on the NSE & BSE.

The issue size is 1,33,00,000 equity shares with a face value of ₹ 10 each with a price band of ₹ 86 – ₹ 91 Per Share.

Equity Share Allocation

• Qualified Institutional Buyer – 75% of the offer

• Non-Institutional Investor – 15% of the offer

• Individual Investor – 10% of the offer

The net proceeds from the IPO will be utilized for Funding capital expenditure requirements for our Manufacturing Facility, Full or part repayment and/or prepayment of certain outstanding secured borrowings availed by our Company,Funding the working capital requirements, and general corporate purposes. The anchor portion will open on Monday, Aug 25, 2025 and will close on Friday, Aug 29, 2025.

The Book Running Lead Manager to the Issue is Interactive Financial Services Limited, and the Registrar is KFinTechnologies Limited.

Mr. Punitkumar R. Rasadia, Managing Director of Anlon Healthcare Limited expressed, “Anlon Healthcare has gradually built its presence in the healthcare sector by expanding from trading activities to a wider portfolio of products and services. This progress has been supported by consistent efforts to strengthen our operating base and build long-term relationships in the industry.

The proposed public issue represents an opportunity to further this growth. Establishing a manufacturing facility at Palghar is expected to expand our production capabilities and enable us to participate more effectively in the value chain. Additional working capital will allow us to scale operations and service a larger customer base, while the balance of proceeds will support overall business requirements. Together, these measures are expected to enhance our ability to grow in a structured and sustainable manner.”

Mr. Mayur Parikh, Director of Interactive Financial Services Limited said “The pharmaceutical and healthcare sector in India continues to grow, driven by rising healthcare needs, the increasing demand for generic medicines, and the country's strengthening role in global supply chains. In this environment, Anlon Healthcare is expanding its manufacturing capabilities, with the aim of enhancing integration across the value chain.

The proposed issue will support the company in augmenting working capital and establishing new manufacturing capacity, thereby enabling it to strengthen operations and pursue its planned growth initiatives in a structured manner.”

