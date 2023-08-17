Annual Meet & Training Program 23': Igniting the Spark of Explosive Growth!

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 17: Step right up and mark the calendars for the most thrilling and enchanting event in the attractions industry! The 21st edition of the Annual Meet and Training Program (AMTP), brought to all by IAAPI, is all set to mesmerize attendees in the vibrant and cleanest city of India, Indore. The AMTP is not just a conference; it's a collaborative gathering where ideas are born, collaborations are forged, and dreams take flight. It's where the allure of the attractions industry comes alive, sparking a fire of passion and excellence within each participant.

At the heart of this extraordinary event is Shrikant Goenka, the visionary Chairman of IAAPI, who believes that Indore is the perfect stage for this grand spectacle. With immense pride, he reveals that the AMTP will be graced by over 200 delegates from all corners of the country, making it a true melting pot of amusement park industry owners, park operators, and esteemed professionals from related sectors.

Attendees will be enchanted by a lineup of mesmerizing sessions hosted by industry luminaries. From the excitement of character merchandise in theme parks to the unforgettable integrated theme park marketing experience, they'll be taken on a whirlwind ride through the latest trends and innovations in the attractions industry, both in India and beyond. The list of exceptional presenters includes a Professor from IIM Indore who will be broadening the attendees perspectives with regards to the ‘Tourist Consumer Psychology’. Other key topics include ‘Artificial Intelligence and ChatGPT’ and ‘Cyber Security’. Attendees must brace themselves when IAC stalwarts enlighten them with the exclusive expansion secrets in an enchanting panel discussion.

Attendees are invited to join from the 23rd to the 25th of August 2023 and embark on this awe-inspiring journey of discovery and camaraderie. The AMTP is more than just an event – it's a celebration of the wonders and joys that the attractions industry has to offer. IAAPI encourages the corresponding audience to come, be a part of this enchanting extravaganza, and let the magic of Indore's attractions industry sweep them off their feet!

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor