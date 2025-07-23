Anosh Foundation Distributes 17,500 Meals in Dubai to Mark Ramadan Spirit

Dubai [UAE], July 23: In a powerful expression of compassion and solidarity during the holy month of Ramadan, Anosh Foundation, a global nonprofit organization, successfully carried out a large-scale meal distribution drive across key underserved areas of Dubai, including Al Quoz and Jebel Ali.

With a dedicated team of 15 volunteers, the Ramadan Meal Drive reached over 17,500 individuals in need. Of these, approximately 5,500 boxed meals were distributed in Al Quoz and 12,000 in Jebel Ali, targeting labor and low-income communities who often face challenges related to food security.

The initiative included extensive logistics planning, food preparation, transport coordination, and direct distribution — all carried out with empathy and efficiency. Volunteers worked tirelessly to ensure every meal was delivered with dignity and care, aligning with the foundational values of Ramadan: compassion, giving, and unity.

This humanitarian effort not only provided immediate relief but also cultivated a strong sense of community engagement and volunteerism. While there was no formal media coverage at the time, the event has generated heartfelt responses on social platforms and is poised to become a significant part of Anosh Foundation's broader outreach narrative.

About Anosh Foundation:

Anosh Foundation is a nonprofit committed to advancing food security, healthcare access, education, and community welfare. Active in the United States, Middle East, and beyond, the foundation's mission is to uplift lives through sustainable, compassionate action.

