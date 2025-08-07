Anshul Garg Mohan - CSR Initiative With The Akshaya Patra Foundation To Support 600 Govt. School Girls

PNN

New Delhi [India], August 7: Mohan Electro Casting, under the Aegis of Mr. Anshul Garg Mohan, has launched a heartfelt Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative aimed at supporting the education and well-being of young girls in Delhi. The company has distributed 600 warm sweaters along with pairs of socks to 600 girls studying in Delhi government schools.

This impactful initiative was carried out in collaboration with The Akshaya Patra Foundation, a nationwide organization dedicated to addressing child hunger and promoting education.

The distribution event took place earlier this week, ensuring that these young students are better prepared to face the chilly winter months ahead. By providing essential winter clothing, Mohan Electro Casting is not only helping to keep these girls warm but also encouraging their continued attendance and participation in school. This effort aligns closely with the company's commitment to giving back to the community and supporting the education of underprivileged children.

Anshul Garg Mohan, the driving force behind this initiative, said, "At Mohan Electro Casting, we believe that education is the cornerstone of a better future. By partnering with The Akshaya Patra Foundation, we hope to remove barriers that prevent children from learning comfortably. Distributing sweaters and socks is a small gesture, but it can make a big difference in a child's life, especially during the cold season. We are proud to contribute to nurturing the next generation of leaders and changemakers."

The Akshaya Patra Foundation expressed gratitude for the support, emphasizing that such collaborations are vital in their mission to provide a conducive environment for children's education and growth. This initiative marks another step forward in Mohan Electro Casting's ongoing CSR programs, reflecting its dedication to social responsibility and community empowerment.

About Mohan Electro-Casting Private Limited:

Mohan Electro Casting is a leading manufacturer & engineering company specializing in high quality Heavy Steel Casting products. Committed to innovation, excellence, and community welfare, the company actively engages in CSR efforts to uplift society and foster sustainable development.

About The Akshaya Patra Foundation:

The Akshaya Patra Foundation is a non-profit organization committed to eliminating classroom hunger by providing nutritious mid-day meals to millions of children across India, thereby supporting education and health.

