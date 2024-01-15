Anticipation of over 1 lakh crore business surge, Delhi alone to contribute over 20 thousand crore due to Ram Temple consecration

New Delhi [India], January 15 : As the highly anticipated consecration ceremony of Lord Shri Ram's temple approaches in Ayodhya on January 22, expectations are running high for a substantial boost in business activities across the country.

According to a press release, initially estimated at 50 thousand crores, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has now revised its estimate to Rs 1 lakh crore.

This surge in spending is anticipated to result from purchases of goods, availing various services, and organizing numerous events associated with the temple consecration.

Praveen Khandelwal, National Secretary-General of CAIT, expressed that the extraordinary enthusiasm and dedication towards Lord Ram's temple are expected to bring about a remarkable economic upturn.

Khandelwal said, "Due to the unprecedented fervour and dedication towards Lord Shri Ram's temple, the economic scenario is expected to witness a remarkable increase. This event not only resonates with religious sentiments but also brings a surge in economic activities. The faith and trust of people are leading to the creation of many new businesses based on the country's traditional economic system."

He emphasized, "This event not only resonates with religious sentiments but also brings a surge in economic activities. The faith and trust of people are leading to the creation of many new businesses based on the country's traditional economic system."

The revised estimate of 1 lakh crore is a testament to the passion and commitment of businesses and various sections of society towards the Ram Mandir.

Trade associations across the country are organizing approximately 30 thousand different programs, including market processions, Ram Chowki, Ram rallies, Ram Pad Yatra, scooter and car rallies, and Ram assemblies.

The demand for Ram-themed merchandise such as flags, banners, caps, T-shirts, and printed kurtas has witnessed a significant uptick.

Moreover, the demand for models of the Ram Mandir has surged, with over 5 crore models expected to be sold nationwide.

The temple economy is also seeing a boost from mass-scale devotional musical programs, the hiring of traditional musical instrument players, craftsmen for tableau preparation, large-scale hoardings, and outdoor publicity.

Electrifying markets will be a significant aspect of the celebrations.

Khandelwal emphasized that this unique moment represents a significant transformation, bringing people from all sectors together to convey a new message to the nation.

It signifies India's energy as a developed and prosperous nation, dedicated entirely to its historic and religious values.

Delving into the upcoming events in Delhi markets, Khandelwal shared plans for over 200 Shri Ram Dialogue programs, 1000 Shri Ram assemblies, Ram kirtans, recitations of Sundarkand, Hanuman Chalisa, continuous 24-hour chanting of Ramayana, uninterrupted lighting of lamps, and devotional music evenings.

More than 200 major markets and numerous smaller markets in Delhi will be adorned with Shri Ram flags, decorative lights, and preparations to make Delhi an Ayodhya in every market.

The extensive cultural programs planned include performances by folk dancers and singers from Vrindavan and Jaipur.

The business community and trade associations are actively contributing to making this historic event a celebration that goes beyond religious significance, fostering economic growth and cultural richness.

With over 5000 hoardings planned across Delhi, the city is gearing up for an extraordinary display of devotion and economic vitality.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor