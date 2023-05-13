Anu Ranjan on the occasion of Mother's Day Hosted BETI fashion fundraiser show

New Delhi [India], May 13 (/PNN): Anu Ranjan hosted her annual Beti fashion fundraiser show. Through her initiative BETI, Anu Ranjan is working to increase women's leadership and participation at all levels of society, from increasing representation within the workforce to community-driven solutions to ethical change.

The unstoppable 'BETI' movement created yet another glitzy occasion to put across the message of its crusade against the perpetrators of crimes against women. Like every year, this year too celebrities came in support of the movement and pledged to No More Fear. The glittering event saw the who's who of the entertainment industry walking the ramp as well as cheering their best as an audience. The show was attended by a motley bunch of TV stars, socialites and film personalities.

Celebrities like Aamir Dalvi, Aditya Seal, Anushka Ranjan, Akansha Ranjan Aparshakti Khurana, Ashi Singh, Bharti Singh, Chinki Minki, Kapil Sharma with Daughter, Krushna Abhishek, Madalasa Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Nia Sharma, Pranali Rathod, Randeep Rai, Rohitashv Gour, Shashi Ranjan, Satyajeet Dubey, Shivangi Joshi, Shubhangi Atre & many more slayed in stunning outfits by *Siddhartha Tytler. The Fashion Show which is choreographed by Shei Lobo.

Anu Ranjan says "We must understand that a girl is also special like a boy. We are only disturbing the balance of nature by neglecting girls. Our annual BETI fundraiser event comes as reminder for all those who think of women to be less than men"

