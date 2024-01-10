Anubhav Sanstha Inspires Civic Responsibility in Ram Rajya Program; Unveils Barkha Singh's Soulful Bhajan

PNN

New Delhi [India], January 10: Against the backdrop of the historic achievement of the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, marking the culmination of 500 years of relentless struggle and the sacrifice of millions of devotees, Anubhav Educational and Social Welfare Society recently organized a landmark event at the Constitution Club of India in New Delhi. The program, meticulously designed, seeks to channel the spirit of devotion and sacrifice into a renewed focus on civic responsibility, aligning itself with the ongoing functions across the country dedicated to the establishment of Ram Rajya.

The program, graced by eminent personalities, aimed to underline the importance of citizen cooperation in nation-building, drawing parallels between the principles of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas and the ideals of Ram Rajya.

Dandi Swami Ram Ashram Ji Maharaj, Swami Sanjay Ji Maharaj, media personality Sudhir Chaudhary, eminent educationist Dr. Shyama Chona, Kapil Khanna, senior leaders Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Meenakshi Lekhi, industry leader Dr. Jyotsna Suri, and other distinguished figures actively participated, sharing their insights on the crucial role of collaboration between government and society.

The highlight of the event was the enchanting rendition of the bhajan "Awadh Mein Ram Aaye Hain" by Barkha Shukla Singh, former Vice President of BJP Delhi State. Mrs. Singh, also the former President of Women Commission Delhi State, dedicated the bhajan to Lord Ram and emphasized the emotional depth it carries. She expressed her belief in the necessity of civic responsibility across all domains and stressed the cultural essence that should prevail in Indian music.

In her words, "In Ram Rajya, songs and music should elevate energy, soothe the mind, and bring joy. This small effort of mine aims to preserve the fragrance of Indianness in our music, preventing modernity from transforming into arrogance."

Geetika Uniyal skillfully conducted the program, with Rukmini Singh, the Head of Anubhav Sanstha, extending a warm welcome to the esteemed guests.

As the echoes of "Awadh Mein Ram Aaye Hain" reverberate, Anubhav Sanstha envisions a society united in civic responsibility, echoing the ideals of Ram Rajya.

Anubhav Sanstha remains committed to its mission of promoting civic responsibility and cultural preservation. The success of the recent program reflects the collective dedication of individuals and organizations toward building a harmonious society, echoing the spirit of Ram Rajya. Anubhav Sanstha continues to inspire positive change, fostering a sense of duty and cultural pride in the hearts of citizens.

