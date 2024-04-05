Anup Jalota launches Israt Tonni and Prateek Gandhi’s new single, Desert Soul

Mystical Ballad Desert Soul Captivates Audiences with Enchanting Tale “Desert Soul” starring Israt Tonni and Prateek Gandhi launched

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 5: Today marks the highly anticipated launch of Desert Soul, a mesmerizing ballad that transcends time and space, featuring the dynamic duo Israt Tonni and Prateek Gandhi. Set against the backdrop of the arid expanse, Desert Soul weaves a tale of two souls intricately connected through the threads of destiny and reincarnation. The song’s launch event, held at Suburban Mumbai, and was attended by renowned celebrities, including the esteemed Padma Shri Anup Jalota.

Israt Tonni, the multi-talented force behind the mystical melodies of Desert Soul, brings her rich artistic background to the forefront. Born on March 10, Israt Tonni has made a significant mark in the Bangladesh film industry as an actor and producer, winning nine National Awards for her outstanding contributions. Now, with the launch of Desert Soul under the banner of ITFAM (Israt Tonni Films and Music), she aims to spread love and positivity through her artistic endeavours.

Reflecting on the release of Desert Soul, Israt Tonni shared that this song holds a special place in my heart as it combines my passion for music with my love for storytelling. Through Desert Soul, I hope to transport listeners into a world of enchantment and evoke emotions that resonate deeply within their souls.

Prateek Gandhi, the visionary musician known for his experimental approach to music, brings his signature blend of vulnerability and empowerment to Desert Soul. With a diverse musical background rooted in Rajasthani folk culture, Prateek has garnered acclaim for his emotionally charged compositions. His track record of hit songs like Main Roiyaan and Ishq Ho Jayega solidifies his position as a formidable force in the music industry.

Speaking about his collaboration on Desert Soul, Prateek Gandhi expressed that Working on this project has been an incredible journey of exploration and creativity. Desert Soul allowed me to push the boundaries of my musical expression and craft a truly unique sonic experience. I’m excited to share this magical journey with audiences worldwide.

Desert Soul is not just a song, it is an immersive experience that invites listeners to embark on a transcendent journey through the sands of time. With its haunting melodies and poetic lyrics, Desert Soul promises to leave an indelible mark on the hearts and minds of all who encounter its enchanting tale.



Song link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OsAQODE71qA

