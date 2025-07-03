APEDA launches 'Indian Mango Mania 2025' in Abu Dhabi to boost mango exports

New Delhi [India], July 3 : The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) under the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, on Thursday, launched 'Indian Mango Mania 2025' in Abu Dhabi to promote Indian mango exports.

This in-store mango festival, a collaboration with the Embassy of India in the UAE and the Lulu Group, aims to showcase India's diverse mango varieties to international consumers, particularly the large Indian diaspora in the Gulf region.

According to the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, the event was inaugurated by Sunjay Sudhir, Ambassador of India to the UAE, at LuLu Hypermarket, Khalidiyah Mall. The inauguration took place in the presence of Yusuff Ali M.A., Chairman of the Lulu Group.

The varieties of mangoes displayed included GI-tagged and regional specialities, such as Banarasi Langda, Dasheri, Chausa, Sunderja, Amrapali, and Mallika, among others.

Sunjay Sudhir, while speaking at the event, emphasised Lulu's crucial role in promoting Indian produce globally and APEDA's efforts in connecting Indian mango growers with the UAE market.

He noted, "Through this festival, the freshness and richness of Indian mangoes, especially from states such as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, and the Eastern region, will reach households across the Gulf."

Abhishek Dev, Chairman of APEDA, reiterated APEDA's dedication to enhancing the export of agricultural and processed food products. He highlighted that, "APEDA has facilitated the airlifting of diverse mango varieties from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, and Madhya Pradesh. This initiative not only celebrates India's mango diversity but also generates significant export opportunities for Indian growers and supports the farming community."

Beyond fresh fruit displays, 'Indian Mango Mania 2025' also featured a curated selection of mango-based culinary delights. The offerings ranged from bakery and desserts like mango pastries and cakes, to traditional Indian dishes such as Mambazha payasam and mango fish curry. Snacks and salads, global fusion items like mango sushi, and various pickles, preserves, and beverages were also showcased, demonstrating the versatility of Indian mangoes.

The UAE continues to be the top export destination for Indian mangoes, with India exporting over 12,000 MT of mangoes valued at USD 20 million to the UAE in 2024, underscoring the strong demand for Indian produce.

APEDA remains committed to expanding India's agricultural exports by improving market access for FPOs, FPCs, and agri-exporters, ultimately positioning India as a global leader in high-quality and diverse agri-food products.

Additionally, in a major boost to India's fresh fruit exports, the first commercial sea shipment of Indian pomegranates from Maharashtra has successfully reached the United States. APEDA also flagged off the first consignment of 1 metric tonne of rose-scented litchi from Pathankot, Punjab to Doha, Qatar on 23rd June 2025.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor