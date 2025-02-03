Apollo Heart Valve Clinic at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital (New Delhi) Combines Innovation and Expertise for Better Patient Outcomes

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], February 3: Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals proudly announces the launch of its Heart Valve Clinic, a dedicated facility designed to provide world-class care for heart valve disorders. This advanced clinic combines cutting-edge technology, comprehensive diagnostic tools, and the expertise of a multidisciplinary team to deliver personalized and effective treatment solutions.

The Apollo Heart Valve Clinic includes a panel of renowned specialists, including interventional cardiologists (Dr Gautam Naik, Dr Pradeep Jain, Dr S K Modi, Dr Vipul Roy, Dr N N Khanna, Dr Vanita Arora, Dr Vivek Kumar, Dr Vivek Gupta), imaging cardiologists (Dr P K Ghosh, Dr Rekha Mishra, Dr Birendra Pawar), cardiac surgeons (Dr Mukesh Goel, Dr Niranjan Hiremath, Dr Varun Bansal), consultant cardio-thoracic radiologist (Dr Nidhi Goyal) and valve clinic coordinator (Dr Neha Wadhera) - all of whom bring decades of experience in their respective disciplines. Their collaborative approach ensures that every patient receives a thorough evaluation and the most appropriate treatment plan tailored to their unique needs.

The clinic offers a range of services, including advanced imaging, minimally invasive procedures, and traditional surgical options. By leveraging innovative techniques such as Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR), MitraClip, and advanced surgical methods including minimally invasive and robotic cardiac surgery, the clinic is equipped to handle even the most complex heart valve conditions with precision and care.

Dr. Gautam Naik, Senior Consultant Interventional and Structural Cardiologist, Clinical Lead - Structural Heart Intervention Program, stated, "The Apollo Heart Valve Clinic represents a significant step forward in addressing heart valve disorders. Our integrated approach, supported by state-of-the-art technology, ensures that patients receive top-tier care, improving both outcomes and quality of life. The revolutionary and unique multi-disciplinary team meeting (MDT) approach, wherein very complex valvular heart disease cases are discussed comprehensively and with a patient-centric approach, is the strength of the Apollo Heart Valve Clinic. This MDT meeting helps us address even the most complex heart valve disorders, and is a one of its kind in the region. This elevates our hospital's heart center to a 'center of excellence' for treating patients with heart valve disease, comparable to other similar centers worldwide."

Since its inception about a couple of months ago, the Heart Valve Clinic has successfully leveraged the power of the MDT approach, and so far, has had a 100% success rate in terms of clinical outcomes. This highlights the clinic's expertise in providing exceptional care and treatment for heart valve disorders.

Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals has consistently been at the forefront of healthcare innovation, and the launch of the Heart Valve Clinic further underscores its commitment to providing excellence in cardiac care. The clinic's patient-centric model ensures a seamless and supportive experience from diagnosis to recovery.

Notable cases

Case 1: A 66 year-old male patient with diabetes and hypertension for over 20 years sought a second opinion for coronary artery disease on the basis of a CT coronary angiogram. He had visited other reputed hospitals in the region, where he was recommended an invasive coronary angiogram. On detailed evaluation which included detailed physical examination, echocardiography and CT aortogram, it was revealed that he had severe calcific bicuspid aortic valve stenosis and a dilated ascending aorta. The very first Apollo Heart Valve MDT meeting recommended surgical aortic valve replacement (SAVR) with aortic root replacement and coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG) as the best option. This culminated in him undergoing the country's first Resilia Konect (Edwards LifeSciences) composite tissue Bentall implantation. He is doing very well on clinical follow up.

Case 2: A 65 year old diabetic gentleman with severe obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) on CPAP (breathing machine) and high BMI (36), who had diffuse coronary artery disease, underwent TAVR with a 29 mm balloon expandable Edwards Life Sciences S3 Sapiens valve after extensive Apollo Heart Valve MDT discussion. His breathing had significantly improved soon after TAVR, and he has been doing well on follow up.

These 2 cases showcase the strength of the 'Apollo Heart Valve Team', and how world class expertise and teamwork can translate in to better clinical outcomes for patients.

Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, India's first JCI accredited hospital, is a joint venture between the Government of Delhi and Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited. Commissioned in July 1996, it is the third super-specialty tertiary care hospital set up by the Apollo Hospitals Group. Spread over 15 acres, it houses 57 specialties with more than 300 specialists and more than 700 operational beds, 19 operation theatres, 138 ICU beds, round-the-clock pharmacy, NABL accredited laboratories, 24-hour emergency services and an active air ambulance service. Apollo Hospitals Delhi has the leading programme in kidney and liver transplant in the country. The first successful paediatrics and adult liver transplants in India were performed at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals. The hospital is at the forefront of medical technology and expertise. It provides a complete range of latest diagnostic, medical and surgical facilities for the care of its patients. The Hospital has introduced the most sophisticated imaging technology to India with the introduction of 64 slice CT and 3 Tesla MRI, Novalis Tx and the integrated PET Suite.

In a groundbreaking advancement, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals has recently introduced the ZAP-X Gyroscopic Radiosurgery Platform, revolutionizing brain tumor treatment across South Asia. This state-of-the-art technology offers a non-invasive alternative to traditional brain surgery, promising improved patient outcomes and comfort. Backed by the experience and expertise of Radiation Oncologists and technical team, Indraprastha Apollo also brings the revolutionary RADIXACT - X9 that combines imaging and treatment delivery to precisely target a wide variety of Cancers.

Indraprastha Apollo has pioneered the concept of preventive health check programmes and has created a satisfied customer base over decades. The Hospital has been consistently ranked amongst the best 10 hospitals in India by The Week survey for the past few years.

Hospital website - www.apollohospdelhi.com | Twitter: @HospitalsApollo.

