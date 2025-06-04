Apollo Hospitals Group Celebrates 20 Years of Apollo Medicine: A Legacy of Medical Excellence and Global Impact

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], June 4: The Apollo Hospitals Group celebrated the 20th anniversary of its official journal - Apollo Medicine, being published continuously since 2004, in an event held on 3rd June 2025. Prof. Ajay Kumar Sood, Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. The anniversary celebration featured an inspiring address by Prof. Sood and award presentations honouring contributions from authors, reviewers, and the medical community, reflecting Apollo Medicine's lasting commitment to advancing healthcare through knowledge-sharing and collaboration.

Dr Prathap C Reddy, Founder and Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group said, "For two decades, Apollo Medicine has been a cornerstone of our mission to advance healthcare through knowledge and innovation. This milestone reflects our unwavering commitment to fostering research that transforms lives and strengthens global medical collaboration, keeping the clinical community informed and enlightened about the latest medical advancements."

Chief Guest, Prof. Ajay Kumar Sood, the 4th Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, "Emphasized the critical role of rigorous academic research in advancing human health. He appreciated Apollo Medicine's unwavering commitment to fostering high-quality, academics and research." His presence as Chief Guest at the 20th-anniversary celebration underscored the journal's significant contributions to healthcare innovation and its enduring legacy of medical excellence and global impact.

Dr Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals Group, commented, "In the fast evolving world, where information is ubiquitous, it is critical that distilled and actionable knowledge reaches clinicians so that they can enhance patient care. This is our vision, our mission and our commitment. I congratulate the team and the editorial board of 78 members from 13 countries for the high quality they have maintained making it one of the most relevant reads in the industry."

Dr Preetha Reddy, Executive Vice Chairperson, Apollo Hospitals Group, said, "The 20 - year journey of Apollo Medicine stands as a powerful reflection of purpose, perseverance, and progress. By empowering clinicians and researchers to question deeply, collaborate meaningfully, and share boldly, the journal continues to catalyse transformative advances that elevate patient care and shape the future of healthcare

Mr P Shivakumar, Managing Director, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, Delhi said, "Apollo Medicine's journey over 20 years is a testament to our dedication to scientific excellence and accessibility. By empowering clinicians and researchers, the journal continues to drive impactful advancements in healthcare."

Dr Anupam Sibal, Group Medical Director, Apollo Hospitals Group, said, "This peer-reviewed journal has significantly expanded its reach and influence, evidenced by its diverse editorial board, which now comprises 78 members from 13 countries across 5 continents, highlighting its inclusive and international approach."

Dr Raju Vaishya, Editor in Chief, said, "The caliber of its contributors and leadership is further highlighted by the fact that 13 of its editorial board members were recognized among the top 2% of global scientists by Stanford University, USA, in 2024."

Apollo revolutionised healthcare when Dr. Prathap Reddy opened the first hospital in Chennai in 1983. Today, Apollo is the world's largest integrated healthcare platform with over 10,400 beds across 74 hospitals, 6,600+ pharmacies, 264 clinics, 2,182 diagnostic centres, and 800+ telemedicine centres. It is one of the world's leading cardiac centers, having performed over 3,00,000 angioplasties and 2,00,000 surgeries. Apollo continues to invest in research and innovation to bring the most cutting-edge technologies, equipment, and treatment protocols to ensure patients have access to the best care in the world. Apollo's 1,20,000 family members are dedicated to delivering exceptional care and leaving the world better than we found it.

