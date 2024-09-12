Applications for the JAIN Entrance Test (JET) 2025 for the MBA program at CMS Business School are now open

PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 12: Applications for the MBA 2025 program are now open. The JAIN Entrance Test (JET), conducted by JAIN (Deemed-to-be University), is the gateway to securing admission to its MBA programs. The test is scheduled for January 2025, and applications are currently open for candidates aspiring to pursue a Master's in Business Administration at the University.

MBA Jain Entrance Test 2025 Details

The Jain Entrance Test (JET) process consists of Written Test, Essay Writing, Presentation and Personal Interview.

Students with 50% aggregate in their bachelor's degree are eligible to apply for JET 2025. Candidates who have successfully cleared CAT, MAT, CMAT, XAT, NMAT, and GMAT with the official cut-off score are exempted from the written test, and can directly qualify for the next screening process which comprises essay writing, presentation and personal interview.

Programs at CMS Business School

JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) - CMS Business School offers single and dual specializations for candidates interested in the Masters in Business Administration program. The institute offers 28 different specializations. The aim of these programs is to equip the students with entrepreneurial and managerial skills and reach up to leadership positions in their careers.

Selection Procedure for MBA at JU-CMS Business School

The application commences in September 2024 for interested candidates to apply and begin their selection process at JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) for MBA 2025-26. To be selected in the MBA programs, the candidates must clear the cut-off in the JAIN Entrance Exam 2025. Students eligible after this exam are qualified for the next round of screening that comprises of essay writing, presentation, followed by a personal interview. For the final selection, both the graduation and JET scores of the candidate are taken into consideration.

How to Apply for JET 2025?

Applicants of JET 2025 are required to follow the below steps:

* Register

* Fill the application form

* Upload the requested documents

* Pay the application fee

JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) - CMS Business School is one among renowned and leading business schools pan India. The institute offers an atmosphere for the students to research and innovate, ensuring qualitative learning and leadership development. Making an impact, being the motto of CMS Business School, we ensure to prepare students to deliver solutions to real-life challenges with strategic resolutions.

With an average package of top 100 job offers being 12.35 LPA and 300+ companies hosting campus recruitments, CMS Business School ranks 19th among the top 50 B schools in placement in the Times B School Ranking Survey 2024. Its ranking with NIRF under management category is 77th, making it among the top 100 institutes for MBA aspirants in India. Students passed out from this institute are majorly recruited by companies specializing in Ed-tech, financial services, fintech, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, research and consulting, banking, retail, and others.

For more information on the application and admission process for Masters in Business Administration, please connect with our team at +91 7337620222 or email us at mba.jet@jainuniversity.ac.in.

