Applied Cloud Computing Wins CIO Choice Award for Application Modernization

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], February 6: Applied Cloud Computing (ACC) has solidified its position as the leader in application modernization with a resounding win at the esteemed CIO Choice Award for Application Modernization. This prestigious accolade underscores ACC's unparalleled expertise in executing legacy to cloud-native and open-source modernization, containerization, modern DevOps, managed analytics, Database Modernization, Process Modernization, and Application Modernization projects with exceptional precision. At the heart of ACC's success lies its flagship product, Atlas AMP, serving as the cornerstone in every organization's modernization journey.

A Testament to Innovation and Excellence

The CIO Choice Awards hold a special place in the IT industry, honoring the top technology solutions that greatly benefit businesses. "Businesses today should no longer be held back by outdated technology. Our any-to-any language modernization and cloud-native microservices break down silos, boost agility, and unlock the complete potential of your applications." said Shubho Pramanik, SVP - Digitalization, while receiving the award. "This award is a great recognition of our team's hard work and dedication to empowering businesses to achieve their digital transformation goals."

Lakhvinder Singh Gill, Global Head of Cloud Practice at ACC, added "Today agility is paramount. Atlas AMP is an empowering platform that helps ditch legacy apps and embrace the cloud's limitless potential with unparalleled speed, security, and cost-effectiveness. Receiving the CIO Choice Award for Application Modernization fills us with immense pride, and it serves as a resounding acknowledgement to the incredible dedication and capability of our team." Being chosen as the winner in the Application Modernization category is a true testament to Atlas AMP's capabilities and its transformative impact on businesses.

From the CEO's desk:

"We are incredibly honored to receive the CIO Choice Award for Application Modernization," said Nilesh Satpute, Founder and CEO of Applied Cloud Computing. "This award validates our commitment to providing our clients with the tools and expertise they need to modernize their applications and thrive in today's competitive digital landscape. Atlas AMP is more than just a technology solution; it is[GU1] a strategic partner that helps businesses unlock their full potential."

Atlas AMP for Seamless Cloud Migration and Enhanced Agility

Atlas AMP is a comprehensive application modernization platform designed to help businesses overcome the challenges posed by legacy applications. The platform enables a seamless migration to the cloud, emphasizing speed, security, and cost-efficiency. Key features include rapid migration with automated tools to minimize downtime, enhanced agility through scalable cloud solutions, optimized costs by eliminating on-premises infrastructure, and unwavering security with robust built-in features. Atlas AMP aims to redefine application modernization for Enterprises and SMBs, providing a transformative solution to unlock agility, reduce costs, and propel businesses forward in the digital landscape.

About Applied Cloud Computing (ACC)

Established in 2014 by Nilesh Satpute in Thane, Maharashtra, ACC is reshaping the cloud services landscape. Our dedicated team of experts specializes in Digital Transformation, Cloud Computing, App Modernization, Big Data and Analytics, Cloud Security, and Product Engineering. With strategic offices located in Mumbai, Pune, and Bangalore, India, as well as international branches in the UK and Sweden, ACC has emerged as a trusted leader in the industry.

For more information about ACC, please visit the official website - ACC Home - Applied Cloud Computing

