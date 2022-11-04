Apply for MBA in Digital & Telecom Management at SIDTM via SNAP 2022; Registrations closing soon!

one of the leading business schools in India, is inviting applications for its esteemed MBA in Digital and Telecom Management (DTM) program. Observing the current pace of digitization and digitalization, the focus area of the Institute relies on developing dynamic techno-managers to excel in the ever-changing, new-age digital business industry. Ranked as the 11th Best B-School in West Zone and 20th Best Private B-School in India by The Week, SIDTM continually strives to promote international understanding through quality education by employing a host of innovative initiatives.

Dr. CA. Abhijit Chirputkar, Director at SIDTM, said, "With the advent of newer technologies, the MBA program offered at our institute aims to develop world-class technology and digital business leaders to address the needs and demands of the industry in the years to come. Besides improving communication skills, nurturing teamwork, and instilling a never-say-die attitude, we place a deep emphasis on the all-round development of the student along with leadership skills and innovative mindset. Further, a competitive and dynamic environment is simulated to build endurance and competence in any business scenario."

The two-year full-time MBA (DTM) program at SIDTM offers the perfect blend of technology and management for new-age management professionals. Keeping in mind the developments in the industry, students can choose from three specializations -- Analytics and Finance, Systems and Finance, and Marketing and Finance.

In line with the increase in demand for data and analytics, SIDTM offers its Analytics and Finance specialization to focus on Python, Tableau, PowerBI, IBM Cognos, Data Mining, Social Media Analytics, and Data Analytics through live case studies, workshops, and summer internships.

The Systems and Finance specialization is aimed at new-age technology managers to hone their skills and acumen in cyber security and forensics, technology strategy, technology consulting etc. Students can also opt for various industry-relevant trainings on Cybersecurity, IBM Business, Marketing Simulations, UiPath - Robotics Process, DevOps, Internal Audit, AWS Cloud, and many more.

The Marketing and Finance specialization provides students with in-depth insights into core areas such as Pre-Sales, Brand Management, Market Research, Product Management and marketing communication amongst others to prepare them for handling B2B and B2C marketing. This, in turn, also hones their skills to excel in other domains where Digital Technologies have been adopted.

Owing to its deep-rooted industry connections and a strong alumni network of 3000+ students, SIDTM has maintained a stellar track record of providing 100 per cent placement to its students. Spanning industries such as Telecom, ISP/CSP, IT/ITeS, BFSI, FMCG, Healthcare, and Marketing; industry leaders such as Accenture S&C, Idea-Vodafone, Airtel, AT&T, Cognizant, Bain Consulting, EY, PwC, Deloitte Consulting, KPMG, Mindtree, Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, Salesforce, TCS, Tech Mahindra, and Wipro Infotech amongst others continually recruit from the Institute. Further, SIDTM's placement cell has also facilitated the highest package at Rs. 29.04 LPA and the highest internship stipend at Rs. 1.6 lacs.

Aspiring techno-management leaders can apply to the flagship MBA of SIDTM through SNAP 2022, a nationwide Computer Based Test (CBT) which will be conducted on December 10, 2022 (Saturday), December 18, 2022 (Sunday), and December 23, 2022 (Friday); from 02.00 PM to 03.00 PM on all 3 days. Candidates can appear for up to 3 attempts; the candidate's best performance among the attempts will be considered in the selection decision.

Conducted across 86 cities, SNAP 2022 features 60 Multiple-Choice Questions. 15 questions will be based on knowledge of General English, comprising Reading Comprehension, Verbal Reasoning, and Verbal Ability; 25 and 20 questions on Analytical & Logical Reasoning, and Quantitative, Data Interpretation & Data Sufficiency, respectively. For every correct answer, 1 mark will be awarded and 0.25 marks will be deducted per incorrect one.

Shortlisted candidates will appear for the GE-PIWAT (Group Exercise, Personal Interaction, and Writing Ability Test) to secure their palace in the desired SIU programme. The final merit listed will be drawn based on performance in SNAP and GE-PIWAT: 50 per cent weightage attributed to SNAP scores (out of 60, scaled down to 50 marks); 30 per cent to Group Exercise (GE), and 10 per cent Personal Interview (PI) and Writing Test Ability (WAT) each.

To know more about the program - and to apply for the MBA program before November 24, please visit-

