AppSquadz Earns Prestigious Recognition as "AWS Rising Star Partner of the Year (SI)" at AWS re:Invent 2023

New Delhi [India], February 6: AppSquadz, a leading IT and cloud services company, proudly announces its recent accomplishment as 'AWS Rising Star Partner of the Year (SI) - APJ' at AWS re:Invent for its unwavering commitment and dedication to their customers by providing cutting-edge technological solutions.

The AWS re:Invent Partner Awards honor AWS Partners for their contributions and achievements in many categories, including innovation, customer success, and overall excellence in the growing cloud businesses. AppSquadz distinguished out among System Integrator (SI) competitors, displaying remarkable performance, technical expertise, and significant services. Out of 100,000 AWS Partners, AppSquadz is honored to be showcased in the top 100 alongside other prominent IT giants.

"We are thrilled and honored to receive the AWS Rising Star Partner of the Year (SI) - APJ award at the Geo and Global AWS Partner Awards," Mr. Chandrakant Agrawal, CEO at AppSquadz, expressed his delight. "This recognition is a testament to our team's dedication, expertise, and unwavering commitment to delivering cutting-edge cloud services powered by AWS."

With the support of more than 200 experts, AppSquadz has become one of the leading cloud migration and consultation service providers. It has worked to craft efficient cloud solutions for clients that optimize operations, increase scalability, and drive corporate-specific success. With a focus on innovation and the partnership of AWS's extensive services, the firm has helped clients in various sectors achieve digital transformation, simplify workflows, and create operational efficiency globally.

"This award reaffirms our commitment to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in cloud computing," added Mr. Chandrakant Agrawal, CEO at AppSquadz. "We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our clients, whose trust and collaboration have been instrumental in our success. Additionally, we want to thank our dedicated team and AWS for the relentless efforts and expertise that have made this recognition possible."

As AWS Rising Star Partner of the Year (SI) - APJ, AppSquadz maintains its status as a trusted AWS Advanced Partner by offering value-driven services that answer changing business demands in an increasingly dynamic digital world. The company's continuous commitment to pushing innovation, developing capabilities, and cultivating strategic alliances to provide cutting-edge cloud services to organizations is highly appreciated by everyone in the industries within India and across the globe.

About the Founders:

Belonging to a middle-class family in Mathura, Chandrakant Agrawal faced financial constraints that fueled his determination to succeed. Being good at studies, he went to Kota to gain academic success. With a zest to overcome the economic challenges, he joined Spice Labs and later founded AppSquadz - a leading IT and cloud services company. Where a committed team, including his life partner, Priyanka Agarwal - Co-founder, led AppSquadz into the 100 crore club. His path, marked by obstacles and growth, is a testament to creativity and tenacity in adversity.

AppSquadz:

AppSquadz provides cloud migration and consultation services and is one of the biggest AWS Edge Services and Elemental Media Services Partners. Along with its flagship product - VideoCrypt, an interactive and secure video streaming platform, AppSquadz allows content creators and video publishers to stream live and on-demand videos in SD, HD, FHD, or UHD quality. It also helps them in live streaming their premium content at low latency (2 to 3 seconds) addressing the viewers' requirements in this competitive age.

