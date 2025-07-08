AppX Acquires AI-powered DoubtBuddy to Revolutionize Learning for Millions of Students and Educators

PNN

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 8: In a bold move set to reshape the future of education, AppX, one of India's fastest-growing platforms for online educators, has officially acquired DoubtBuddy, an AI-driven academic doubt-solving platform that has been transforming how students get their questions answered.

With this acquisition, AppX strengthens its mission of making learning smarter, faster, and more impactful by seamlessly blending artificial intelligence with the power of human educators. The full acquisition, completed earlier this month, brings DoubtBuddy's talented team and cutting-edge technology into the AppX fold, with DoubtBuddy's founder, Nishkarsh Bansal, stepping in as Head of AI Initiatives and Product at AppX.

Founded in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, DoubtBuddy enables students to get instant, accurate answers to their academic doubts, whether for NEET, JEE, school and government job exams, by simply uploading a photo or typing in a question. In a country where millions of students struggle to get timely academic support, DoubtBuddy's AI engine has been a game-changer.

"For us at AppX, as we working with over 10,000 teachers, this is not just an acquisition, this is a leap towards the future of education," said Sameer Sadana, CEO, AppX. "We've always believed that the best learning happens when technology empowers great teachers. With DoubtBuddy's AI now part of our ecosystem, we're set to help educators deliver a more personalized, engaging, and effective learning experience to students everywhere."

The impact is already visible - over 1000 teachers have integrated DoubtBuddy into their platforms powered by AppX, helping them resolve student doubts via AI, increase course completion rates, and improve overall student satisfaction.

Sharing his excitement, Nishkarsh Bansal added:

"Joining hands with AppX allows us to scale our vision of transforming how doubts are solved in education. Together, we're building the most comprehensive, student-first doubt-solving platform - one that's fast, reliable, and accessible to every learner across the country."

With this move, AppX plans to double down on AI-driven learning, rolling out features that will further personalize the student journey, improve learning outcomes, and strengthen the bond between teachers and students in the digital era.

This acquisition signals the start of an exciting new chapter - one where AI meets education at scale to empower every learner and educator.

