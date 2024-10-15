Aquant expands its presence in Mumbai South through a unique 2,800 sq. ft. display centre in Mahalaxmi

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 15: Aquant, a leader in premium bathroom solutions, recently unveiled an immersive bathware experience centre in Mahalaxmi, Mumbai. Spread over 2,800 sq. ft, this elegant, immersive space offers visitors a first-hand experience of Aquant's luxurious bath fittings, cutting-edge sanitary ware, stylish faucets, and indulgent spa concepts. The opening of the display centre is part of the brand's ongoing expansion across India and commitment towards setting new standards in bathroom luxury.

"Aquant has always been about bold designs. We believe in creating strong statements - be it through our products or display centres. This one-of-a-kind space allows us to reinforce that notion," says Saajid Patel, Director, Aquant. "Given the discerning tastes and evolving expectations of designers and clients in Mumbai, particularly when it comes to bath design, we recognized the need for a dedicated display centre," adds Kamlesh Jain, Director, Aquant.

Designed by MuseLAB, the space blends colour, geometry, and playfulness. The design preserves the building's original features, like 12-foot-high walls and glass facades, while adding vibrant mint hues, bespoke lighting, and exposed services in raspberry red tones. Inside, a monolithic green environment is designed for seamless views. Curved display systems, terrazzo floors, and circular enclosures create dynamic movement and visual intrigue.

According to Jasem Pirani and Huzefa Rangwala of MuseLAB, "The display centre redefines experience centers, inviting patrons to explore a space that fuses luxury with creativity, evoking a sense of childlike wonder and breaking conventional design norms."

With nearly two decades of experience, Aquant leads the way in premium bathroom solutions in India, transforming everyday spaces into luxurious retreats. Our comprehensive product line features sophisticated bath fittings, innovative sanitary ware, stylish faucets, and indulgent spa conceptsproviding complete bathing solutions and accessories in a variety of finishes to meet diverse preferences. Aquant's competitive edge lies in our extensive range of faucets and showering solutions, available in multiple PVD finishes and always in stock, eliminating waiting periods for our clients. From elegant matte black to sleek rose gold, our finishes offer both versatility and durability, adding a luxurious touch to any space.

We collaborate with over 60 world-class OEM partners from Italy, France, Hungary, Turkey, China, and Indonesia, and work with renowned Indian designers to remain at the forefront of global bathroom design trends. These partnerships have garnered us international recognition, including esteemed awards like the Red Dot and Red Star design awards. With a presence across 52 cities in India, supported by over 300 dealers and 50 flagship dealer showrooms in major cities such as Mumbai, Pune, Surat, and Ahmedabad, Aquant has become the go-to destination for architects, interior designers, and discerning clients seeking the best in bathroom innovation.

