Archana Khosla Burman takes over as the Chairperson of Mumbai Chapter of FICCI Ladies Organisation

New Delhi/Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 1 (/NewsVoir): The Mumbai chapter of the FICCI Ladies Orgsation (FLO) announced the appointment of its new Chairperson, Archana Khosla Burman, for the year 2023-24 through the national change of guard ceremony held annually at FICCI House, Delhi. The chapter marked its 20 years of operations last year in an illustrious celebration that saw participation from key women leaders.

Archana Khosla Burman is a Founder Partner of VERTICES PARTNERS, one of the leading corporate law firms headquartered in Mumbai, with offices in Gurugram and Bengaluru. Her practice areas include Corporate Commercial Law, Venture Capital and Private Equity Investments.

Passionate about Women Empowerment, she has introduced unique but fundamental initiatives to promote good work practices for women. These include #MenstruationMatters and Period Leave that hold international importance within the narrative of women empowerment. She also works closely with orgsations to empower women and mentors and advises budding and seasoned entrepreneurs on several startup and investment forums. Archana sits on the advisory board of several start-ups and new age entrepreneurial ventures.

On her appointment, Archana Khosla Burman, said, "FLO is a reservoir of varied and powerful impact programs that make tremendous contribution to the women empowerment narrative. Honoured to take on the chairperson role of Mumbai chapter, we have a trifecta mission of Women & Youth Entrepreneurship, Upskilling and Social-economic development to further the cause of all-round, advancement of the region under the overarching theme of Democratizing Access with Awareness, Skill and Opportunity."

Outlining her goals for 2023-24, she said, "This year, we aim to engage with more women and youth in urban, rural, as well as underprivileged sections of the society through deeper experiential initiatives. We are bringing special focus on facilitating a level-playing field for women and girls with barriers; making entrepreneurship a reality for women at all levels of the society, starting right from the youth; and the rural holistic development for encouraging socio-economic participation at each level of the society. We also aim to transform the lives of women and youth in the rural areas through vocational training, awareness on sustainable farming practices, health & wellness drives, as well as awareness drives on legal rights and duties."

Archana has also announced her core committee members, which constitute of Senior Vice-Chairperson, the National Film Award Winning Designer, Neeta Lulla, Vice-Chairperson and entrepreneur in the STEM field, Pooja Arambhan, Treasurer, Chief Business Strategy Officer in the FinTech space, Upasna Batra, Secretary, social entrepreneur, Seema Saroj, Joint Treasurer, entrepreneur in lifestyle segment, Sheetal Desai, and Joint Secretary, a social impact maker, Heena Shah.

Archana has been associated with FICCI FLO for the past several years and has curated various initiatives like 360-degree impact programs for Incubation & Mentorship and startup entrepreneurs. As a core member at the FICCI FLO national level, she is a part of a high-power team that promotes women in the business eco-system as both, FLOpreneurs i.e., women entrepreneurs as well as FLO Angels, i.e. angel investors. In 2021, Archana was selected to lead the FLO National Startup Cell cohort as the National Head of Programming and Collaborations for two consecutive years. She also led the Virtual Incubator portfolio responsible for signing MOU's with various external accelerators and relevant players in the field. In the past, she has spearheaded Startup Caravan, a workshop series for new and aspiring entrepreneurs curated by FICCI FLO Mumbai and Vertices Partners.

Archana has been recognized as Forbes Top Lawyers in Private Equity, Venture Capital, Joint Ventures and M&A and awarded ET Leaders of Change 2021 as the country's leading lawyer in PE & VC, Women Leading in Business and Women Change Makers by ET powered by Femina 2021 and Top Under 40 Alternative Investment Professionals by AIWMI. She has also been featured in Asia Legal Business (Thomson Reuters) 40 Under 40 Top Lawyers List in Asia Pacific Region and the 40 under 40 Rising Star by Legal Era. She has also been featured by ALB in Women in Law and has been awarded as the Entrepreneur of the Year 2019 by Indian Women Convention.

