Archana Shailesh Patel Receives Honorary Doctorate degree by HDAC for demonstrating 29 years in literature

New Delhi [India], May 19: Archana Shailesh Patel also knows as Archana Bhatt Patel, since childhood due to her image as child tv and theatre artist since her age of 11. She is a proud daughter to Mrs. Jyoti Satish Bhatt a renowned Columnist in Gujarat Sachar, and Mr. Satish Bhatt Renowned Theatre and movie artist. Inheriting parent's gene, Archana have performed well since her college days as poet and theatre actress. She also has produced Two Tv serials named Girija Shankar Gaur and Pritina Panthe, in year 1992-93.

She felt herself better in writing and pursued writing career, her articles and poems are been published in few community magazines, and Divya Bhaskar in past. Her five books are also been published gradually, in year 2015 3 books 1. Sant Tulsidasji ni Kavitavali no rasaswad, (Short Thesis) 2. Shamna to Ashru Ni Jaat (poetry) 3. Hriday Name Ukhanu (poetry). And in year 2023 other two books are published namely 1. gurudakshina (short Stories) 2. Manomantahan (self-awareness articles). Her 67 short books are also published in eBook Application named Matrubharti, looking in to her journey, and after passing all inquiry and qualifying criteria, HDAC (honorary doctorate award council) have honoured with honorary doctorate degree.

While process of qualifying criteria HDAC came to know and recognise Archana Patels animal love as she is in to rescuing filed of reptiles and have mastery in rescuing monitor lizard and Snake species and is active in the same filed as volunteer to rescue and reports to her range forest office for every call and releases, and have given honour her with WHRPC (world human rights protection commission) where in she can raise her voice against human rights, and do well with her rescuing field, and this membership is government recognised and approved membership which will allow her to work globally in India, USA and many other countries.

The award and membership was given to Archana Patel by shri Kavita Bajaj CEO to WHRPC, in WHRPC Bhavan, located in business park new Delhi on 17th may'2025.

